Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • Highlights – Asian Games 2023, Sept 29: India Finish With 7 Medals
live

Highlights – Asian Games 2023, Sept 29: India Finish With 7 Medals

Hangzhou Asian Games 2023, September 29: At the end of Day 10, India have a total of 33 medals including 2 gold medals.

Updated: September 29, 2023 8:22 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Asian Games 2023, Asian Games 2023 live, Asian Games 2023 live score online, Asian Games 2023 live online score, Asian Games 2023 live online streaming, Asian Games 2023 live streaming, live score Asian Games, Hangzhou Live, Asian Games 2023 live updates, Basketball, Tennis, Table Tennis, Athletics, Shooting, Rifle, Squash Asian Games 2023 live score, Asian Games 2023 live streaming, India at Asian Games 2023, Asian Games 2023 news, India Squad Asian Games, India Asian Games Squad, India Squad For Asian Games, Team India, Hangzhou 2023, India Shooting event Asian Games, Shooting asian games India, Tennis asian games, India Table Tennis event asian  games, India Tennis event asian games, India Squash event asian games, asian games 2023, asian games india schedule,
Highlights - Asian Games 2023, Sept 29: India Finish With 7 Medals.

AS IT HAPPENED | Asian Games 2023, September 29

At the end of Day 10, India have a total of 33 medals including 2 gold medals. The Indian contingent would like to add more to the tally of their Asian Games 2023 medals on September 30.

Trending Now

LIVE: India’s medal tally-

Gold: 8

Silver: 12

Bronze: 13

Live Updates

  • Sep 29, 2023 7:30 PM IST

    LIVE – Asian Games 2023, Sept 29: Kiran Baliyan wins shot put bronze in Women’s Final.

  • Sep 29, 2023 7:06 PM IST

    LIVE – Asian Games 2023, Sept 29: Indian men’s squash team sets up gold medal clash with Pakistan following win over Malaysia at Asian Games.

  • Sep 29, 2023 5:56 PM IST
    LIVE – Asian Games 2023, Sept 29: India have defeated Malaysia 6-0 in the Women’s Hockey event.
  • Sep 29, 2023 5:23 PM IST

  • Sep 29, 2023 5:22 PM IST

    LIVE – Asian Games 2023, Sept 29: The Women’s Hockey Team now lead 6-0. Lalremsiami scored the 6th goal of the game.

  • Sep 29, 2023 5:12 PM IST

    LIVE – Asian Games 2023, Sept 29: The Indian women’s hocky team lead 5-0 after the end of Quarter 3.

  • Sep 29, 2023 5:01 PM IST

    LIVE – Asian Games 2023, Sept 29: India’s Nikhat Zareen beat Jordan’s Hanan Nassar to qualify for the Women’s 45-50 Kg semis.

  • Sep 29, 2023 4:49 PM IST

    LIVE – Asian Games 2023, Sept 29: India women’s hockey team lead 5-0 over Malaysia after second quarter.

  • Sep 29, 2023 4:00 PM IST

    LIVE – Asian Games 2023, Sept 29: Achanta Sharath Kamal, a big medal hope, is trailing 0-2 in the Men’s singles R16 match against Chinese Taipei’s Chih-Yuan Chuang.

  • Sep 29, 2023 3:59 PM IST

    LIVE – Asian Games 2023, Sept 29: Good news from Badminton, India beats Nepal 3-0 to qualify for Men’s Team Semis. Mithun Manjunath got the better of Bishnu Katuwal 2-0 in Match 3.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.

?>