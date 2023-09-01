Home

Sports

Asian Games 2023: India Announce Hockey Squads For Men And Women

Asian Games 2023: India Announce Hockey Squads For Men And Women

Forward Akashdeep Singh and emerging talent Karthi Selvam being omitted. However, experienced campaigner Lalit Upadhyay has staged a return to the 18-member squad.

Asian Games 2023: India Announce Hockey Squads For Men And Women

New Delhi: In a significant shuffle, the Indian men’s hockey team for the upcoming Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China, has been unveiled with seasoned forward Akashdeep Singh and emerging talent Karthi Selvam being omitted. However, experienced campaigner Lalit Upadhyay has staged a return to the 18-member squad.

Trending Now

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES