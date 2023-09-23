Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • As it Happened India At Asian Games 2023: President Xi Jinping Declares Asian Games 2023 Officially Open
live

As it Happened India At Asian Games 2023: President Xi Jinping Declares Asian Games 2023 Officially Open

Asian Games 2023 Live Updates: Stay tuned to this place for all the latest news and updates from Hangzhou.

Updated: September 23, 2023 8:05 PM IST

By Nikhil

Asian Games 2023, Asian Games 2023 live, Asian Games 2023 live updates, Table tennis, sailing, India vs nepal, India vs tajikistan, Asian Games 2023 live score, Asian Games 2023 live streaming, table tennis, India at Asian Games 2023, Asian Games 2023 news, India Squad Asian Games, India Asian Games Squad, India Squad For Asian Games, Team India, Hangzhou 2023, India sailing event Asian Games, Table tennis asian games india, table tennis asian games, sailing, Asian Games 2023 opening ceremony, Asian Games 2023 opening ceremony venue, Asian Games 2023 opening ceremony start time, Asian Games 2023 opening ceremony date, all you need to know about Asian Games 2023 opening ceremony,
India At Asian Games 2023 Live Updates

India At Asian Games 2023 Highlights: After a highly successful day on September 22 at the Asian Games 2023, the Indian table tennis teams will once again be in action on Saturday (September 23) in Hangzhou, China. While the Indian men’s team take on Tajikistan, the women’s team face Nepal on Saturday. Both the Indian teams need to win their respective game to advance into the quarterfinals. Besides, the Indian sailors will be in action in multiple events on the day. Although the Asian Games 2023 have already started, the opening ceremony will take place at 5:30 PM IST on Saturday.

Trending Now

Also Read:

Live Updates

  • Sep 23, 2023 7:52 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – India At Asian Games 2023: Using Digital fireworks was the main highlight and the Virtual athlete who was running with the torch was the eye-catching moment in the opening ceremony.

  • Sep 23, 2023 7:50 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – India At Asian Games 2023: What a lovely showcase by China in this opening ceremony. From using virtual technologies to showcase the importance of the Human and nature. It was a lovely opening ceremony!!

  • Sep 23, 2023 7:48 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – India At Asian Games 2023: The opening ceremony has been officially over and it was one of the best opening ceremonies till now at the Asian Games history.

  • Sep 23, 2023 7:32 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – India At Asian Games 2023: Now there’s a performance started where a person is singing a song and a dance performance is going on with the song.

  • Sep 23, 2023 7:31 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – India At Asian Games 2023: THAT’S IT!!! the flame has been lit up by the Chinese athlete and also by the Virtual torch.

  • Sep 23, 2023 7:30 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – India At Asian Games 2023: The digital torch has reached the stadium, as the Chinese athlete is also going to lit the flame with a Virtual digital torch.

  • Sep 23, 2023 7:28 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – India At Asian Games 2023: Virtual torch is running on the lake. and Chinese athletes are lighting up their torches one by one.

  • Sep 23, 2023 7:27 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – India At Asian Games 2023: Virtual Torch is coming to the Stadium now.

  • Sep 23, 2023 7:26 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – India At Asian Games 2023: What a beautiful view is this!!! Mind Blowing!! China is showing it’s strength as digital fireworks has been shown.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.

?>