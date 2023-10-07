Home

This is India's best ever medal record in a single edition of Asian Games, bettering the previous record of 70.

Asian Games: India Bag Gold In Women's Kabaddi, Men's Archery Compound To Take Medal Tally To 100. (Image: Twitter)

Hangzhou, China: India started the penultimate day of the Hangzhou Asian Games with a bang, winning 3 Gold medals to take the overall tally to a record 100 medals on Saturday.

This is India’s best ever medal record in a single edition of Asian Games, bettering the previous record of 70. India currently stand at 4th with 25 gold, 35 silver and 40 bronze.

Compound Archer No. 1#KheloIndiaAthlete @VJSurekha wins gold after defeating Korea with a score of 149-145 at the #AsianGames2022 With this, Jyothi has won a total of 3️⃣ Gold at AG Super proud of you, champ!! Keep Shining#Cheer4India#JeetegaBharat… pic.twitter.com/SmvgAj8NZn — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) October 7, 2023

The day started with Jyothi Vennam striking gold in Women’s Archery Compound Individual Event. This was her third medal and a third gold at the ongoing Games. Aditi Gopichand won Bronze in that very event. Archers Pravin Ojas Deotale and Abhishek Verma won Gold and Silver respectively at the Men’s Compound Archery event.

AND THAT IS MEDAL #100 FOR !!! HISTORY IS MADE AS INDIA GETS ITS 100 MEDAL AT THE ASIAN GAMES 2022! This is a testament to the power of dreams, dedication, and teamwork of our athletes involved in the achievement of #TEAMINDIA! Let this achievement inspire generations to… pic.twitter.com/EuBQpvvVQ3 — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) October 7, 2023

This is actually the 8th and 9th medal for India and the 6th Gold medal in Compound Archery as India achieve the highest ever tally of 9 Medals in the Asian Games since Modern Archery started in 1975.

Compound Archers Pravin Ojas Deotale (#KheloIndiaAthlete) and @archer_abhishek win the GOLD and SILVER respectively at the #AsianGames2022. This is the 8th and 9th medal for India and the 6th Gold medal in Compound Archery … pic.twitter.com/BYFcQmSl5k — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) October 7, 2023

The 100th medal came from the Women’s Kabaddi team as they emerged victorious, defeating the Chinese Taipei team in the Final. The unparalleled skill, tenacity, and teamwork of the women’s team have brought glory to the nation.

