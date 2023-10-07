Top Recommended Stories

This is India's best ever medal record in a single edition of Asian Games, bettering the previous record of 70.

Published: October 7, 2023 8:45 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

Asian Games: India Bag Gold In Women's Kabaddi, Men's Archery Compound To Take Medal Tally To 100. (Image: Twitter)

Hangzhou, China: India started the penultimate day of the Hangzhou Asian Games with a bang, winning 3 Gold medals to take the overall tally to a record 100 medals on Saturday.

This is India’s best ever medal record in a single edition of Asian Games, bettering the previous record of 70. India currently stand at 4th with 25 gold, 35 silver and 40 bronze.

The day started with Jyothi Vennam striking gold in Women’s Archery Compound Individual Event. This was her third medal and a third gold at the ongoing Games. Aditi Gopichand won Bronze in that very event. Archers Pravin Ojas Deotale and Abhishek Verma won Gold and Silver respectively at the Men’s Compound Archery event.


This is actually the 8th and 9th medal for India and the 6th Gold medal in Compound Archery as India achieve the highest ever tally of 9 Medals in the Asian Games since Modern Archery started in 1975.

The 100th medal came from the Women’s Kabaddi team as they emerged victorious, defeating the Chinese Taipei team in the Final. The unparalleled skill, tenacity, and teamwork of the women’s team have brought glory to the nation.

