India End 41-Year Equestrian Gold Drought At Asian Games, Wins Mixed Team Dressage Event

India Ends 41-Year Equestrian Gold Drought At Asian Games, Wins Mixed Team Dressage Event

The Indian Equestrian mixed team of Anush Agarwalla, Hriday Vipul Chheda, Sudipti Hajela, Divyakriti Singh. (Image: SAI)

Hangzhou: The Indian Equestrian mixed team created history at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou after the quartet of Anush Agarwalla, Hriday Vipul Chheda, Sudipti Hajela and Divyakriti Singh clinched the top position in the dressage event on Tuesday. The Indian team clocked 209.205 points to win the yellow metal after 41 years. This is India’s third gold medal at the Asian Games 2023. Earlier the Indian women’s cricket team and the trio of Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil, Divyansh Singh Panwar, and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar bagged the top position in men’s 10m air rifle team event.

China took silver with 204.882 points while Hong Kong had to settle for bronze with 204.852.

More To Follow…

