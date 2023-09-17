Home

Asian Games 2023: India Schedule, Timings, Live Streaming For September 19 to 21

Asian Games 2023: The Indian contingent would be gunning for gold and it wcould be the best Games ever for the country.

The Asian Games 2023 officially begin on September 23, but cricket, volleyball, and football competitions start on 19th itself. (Image: Twitter)

Hangzhou: While the much-awaited Asia Games start from September 23, some events like football, cricket and volleyball will start from the 19th itself. There is bound to be a lot of attention around the Indian contingent and events as with over 655 athletes in all for the Games, and will be hoping to return with their richest medal haul. At the 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia, the Indian contingent had collected over 70 medals. This time, the Indian contingent would look to better that and that is absolutely possible if our shooters, wrestlers, and boxers continue the form they have shown this season.

The Asian Games India schedule was announced on Friday. The Indian team’s participation begins on September 19 in sports like football, cricket, and volleyball, while the others will start after the opening ceremony.

Asian Games India Schedule

September 19

As per the schedule, India start their campaign against China in a game of football. The match will take place at 5 PM IST. India also have Myanmar and Bangladesh in their group. China would be favourites against India in football. For India, Sunil Chhetri would be leading the side in Hangzhou.

India Football Squad

Gurmeet Singh, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem, Sumit Rathi, Narender Gahlot, Deepak Tangri, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Samuel James, Rahul KP, Abdul Rabeeh Anjukandan, Ayush Dev Chhetri, Bryce Miranda, Azfar Noorani, Rahim Ali, Vincy Bareto, Sunil Chhetri, Rohit Danu, Gurkirat Singh, Aniket Jadhav.

September 20

After the football match on September 19, the volleyball team would be in action on September 20. India take on South Korea at 4.30 PM IST. Another team in Pool C is Cambodia. The Indians are ranked 12th in Asia, while Iran is 1st in the continent, and placed in Pool B. India have won three medals in volleyball in the past and they would certainly look to make it four.

India Volleyball Squad

Amit, Vinit Kumar, Shameemudhin Ammarambath, Muthusamy Appavu, Hari Prasad, Manoj Manjunath, Rohit Kumar, Mohan Ukkrapandian, Ashwal Rai, Santhosh Anthony Raj, Guru Prasanth Subramanian, Erin Varghese

September 21

And on September 21, there id India’s first cricket match. The Indian women’s cricket team will begin their campaign at 11.30 AM IST. It is undecided as of new who plays India. The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led men’s team will be up against Bangladesh at 1.30 PM IST, and the women’s team will take on Chinese Taipei at 5 PM IST.

India Cricket Squad

Men’s: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul Tripathi, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Shivam Mavi, Shivam Dube, Prabhsimran Singh (wk)

Women’s: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (Vice Captain), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Devika Vaidya, Pooja Vastrakar, Titas Sadhu, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Minnu Mani, Kanika Ahuja, Uma Chetry (wk), Anusha Bareddy

