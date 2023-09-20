Home

Asian Games 2023: Harmanpreet Kaur-Less India Women Face Malaysia Test In Quarterfinals

The Indian women's cricket team have made a direct entry in the last eight of the Asian Games 2023 based on the ICC T20I rankings.

The Indian players share a light moment at the Asian Games village in Hangzhou. China. (Image: Jemimah Rodrigues/Instagram)

New Delhi: The Indian women’s cricket team will face Malaysia in the quarterfinals of the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. The development comes after Malaysia defeated Hong Kong by 22 runs on Tuesday in a Group B encounter at the Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field. On the other hand, Pakistan will take on Indonesia in the last eight.

Besides India and Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have also got direct entry to the quarterfinals of the women’s cricket competition courtesy of their rankings in the ICC Rankings. Bangladesh will square off against Hong Kong while a Thailand Test awaits Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong made it to the last eight after beating Mongolia in the quarterfinal qualifier. India play their first game on September 21 in the first quarterfinal. Provided the Women in Blue win, the Smriti Mandhana-led side will take on either Bangladesh or Hong Kong. FYI, the cricket competition is being played in T20 format.

India have played Malaysia twice in the past with the former winning on both occasions. However, India will be missing captain Harmanpreet Kaur because of a ban. Mandhana will be leading the side. Notably, cricket is returning to Asian Games after nine years.

The last time cricket was played was in 2010 and 2014 editions of the Asian Games. This is the first time the Indian cricket team is competing at the Asian Games. The Indian women’s cricket team have earlier won silver at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Women’s Cricket Knockout Schedule At Asian Games 2023

India vs Malaysia – Quarterfinal 1 (6:30 AM IST) – September 21

Pakistan vs Indonesia – Quarterfinal 2 (11:30 AM IST) – September 21

Sri Lanka vs Thailand – Quarterfinal 3 (6:30 AM IST) – September 22

Bangladesh vs Hong Kong – Quarterfinal 4 (11:30 AM IST) – September 22

India Women’s Cricket Squad at Asian Games 2023

Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Devika Vaidya, Titas Sadhu, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Minnu Mani, Kanika Ahuja, Uma Chetry (wk), Anusha Bareddy, Pooja Vastrakar.

Standby list: Harleen Deol, Kashvee Gautam, Sneh Rana, Saika Ishaque.

