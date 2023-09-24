Home

Asian Games 2023: Indian Athletes Start Super Sunday With Two Silver Medals In Hangzhou

The two silver medals for India came from the women's team in the 10m air rifle event and men's lightweight doubles sculls event.

Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh celebrate with the Tricolour after winning men's lightweight doubles sculls silver at Asian games 2023. (Image: SAI)

Hangzhou: Indian shooters opened their account at the Asian Games 2023, bagging the women’s team silver in the 10m air rifle event on Sunday. Experienced Mehuli Ghosh, Ramita Jindal and Ashi Chouksey’s combined score of 1,886.0 earned them the second spot behind hosts China, who smashed the Asian record with an amazing 1896.6 points. India could be in line for a women’s 10m air rifle individual medal as well, as Mehuli and Ramita also reached the eight-shooter final, which will be held later in the day.

In the qualification round, Ramita, just 19 years of age, finished second scoring 631.9 while Mehuli was fourth with a score of 630.8 points. All three Chinese Chinese shooters — Han Jiayu, Huang Yuting and Wang Zhilin — entered the final, while South Korea’s Lee Eunseo, Mongolia’s Ganhuyag Nandinzaya and Chinese Taipei’s Chen Chi were the other three shooter to make the eight-team final.

The team medals in shooting are decided on the combined scores of a country’s shooters in the qualification round.

Rowers Get Silver, Bronze

The second silver on the day came through Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh in the men’s lightweight doubles sculls event in rowing. The Indian duo finished second with a timing of 6:28.18s behind China’s Junjie Fan and Man Sun, who won gold with 6:23.16s. The Uzbekistan pair of Shakhzod Nurmatov and Sobirjon Safaroliyev bagged the bronze clocking 6:33.42s.

In the Men’s Coxless Pair event, India’s Babulal Yadav and Lekh Ram clinched bronze, clocking a stellar time of 6:50:41s.

Indian Eves Reach Cricket Final

The Indian women’s cricket team reached the final after thrashing Bangladesh in the semifinal. Opting to bat first, Bangladesh were all out for just 51 in 17.5 overs. India’s Pooja Vastrakar did most of the damage as she finished with 4/17. In reply, India reached the target in just 8.2 overs and lost two wickets in the process. The Women in Blue will face either Sri Lanka or Pakistan in the summit clash on September 25.

With PTI Inputs

