Home

Sports

Asian Games 2023, Indian Women’s Hockey Team vs Singapore: When And Where To Watch Live Match

Asian Games 2023, Indian Women’s Hockey Team vs Singapore: When And Where To Watch Live Match

The Confident Indian women's team will look to dominate with a second hockey gold in the Asian Games when they start their campaign against Singapore on 27th September, Wednesday

Indian Women's Hockey Team vs Singapore: When And Where To Watch Live Streaming

New Delhi: The Confident Indian women’s team will look to dominate with a second hockey gold in the Asian Games when they start their campaign against Singapore on 27th September, Wednesday. Currently, placed seventh in the world, The Indian hockey side is the top-ranked nation heading into the marquee event and they are also ahead of the defending champions and world No.10 Japan.

Trending Now

The Savita Punia-led India will look to start their campaign on a winning note when they face Singapore in the Pool A match on Wednesday. In the tournament, The Indian side is considered the title favourites but teams like Japan, China and Korea will surely give tough competition to the Savita Punia-led side on their way to ultimate glory.

You may like to read

But since their historic fourth-place finish at the Tokyo Olympics, the Indian women are on a high under chief coach Janneke Schopman and would be gunning for gold, which will give them a direct ticket to Paris in the ongoing Games. Here’s everything you need to know about the live streaming details for Asian Games 2023.

Where can I watch the Indian Women’s Hockey Team vs. Singapore Asian Games 2023 Live on TV in India?

Sony Sports Network will telecast the Asian Games 2023 live in India on these channels: Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 1 HD, Sony Sports Ten 2, Sony Sports Ten 2 HD, Sony Sports Ten 3, Sony Sports Ten 3 HD, Sony Sports Ten 4, Sony Sports Ten 4 HD, Sony Sports Ten 5, and Sony Sports Ten 5 HD TV.

How to watch the Indian Women’s Hockey Team vs. Singapore Asian Games 2023 live streaming in India?

SonyLIV app will broadcast the Asian Games 2023 live in India.

On which date the Indian Women’s Hockey Team vs. Singapore Asian Games 2023 live will telecast?

The Indian Women’s Hockey Team vs. Singapore will be on 27th September 2023.

What are the timings for the Indian Women’s Hockey Team vs. Singapore Asian Games 2023 live in India?

The Indian Women’s Hockey Team vs. Singapore will be telecast at 10: 15 hrs IST.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES