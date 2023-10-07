Home

Asian Games 2023: Jyothi Vennam Wins 23rd Goal For India In Archery Women’s Compound

This was India's 23rd Gold medal and overall 96th medal at the ongoing games.

Jyoti Vennam. (Image: Twitter)

Hangzhou, China: Jyothi Surekha Vennam made India proud on Saturday after winning gold in Women’s Archery Compound, defeating South Korea’s So Chae-Won with a score of 149-145.

With this win, Jyothi has now won a total of 3 medals in Hangzhou, all coming in Gold. Before the individual Gold, she was won in Mixed Compound Team event and also in Compound Women Team event.

Compound Archer No. 1#KheloIndiaAthlete @VJSurekha wins gold after defeating Korea with a score of 149-145 at the #AsianGames2022 With this, Jyothi has won a total of 3️⃣ Gold at AG Super proud of you, champ!! Keep Shining#Cheer4India#JeetegaBharat… pic.twitter.com/SmvgAj8NZn — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) October 7, 2023

The 27-year old Archer from Andhra Pradesh is already a World Champion and even won Gold Medals in Asian Archery Championships.

This particular achievement was Jyothi’s 11th career gold medal at a major tournament. She has previously achieved a career best rank of 4.

She is also a gifted swimmer, right from an young age. At the age of 4, Jyothi entered in the Limca Book of Records after crossing the Krishna River three times with a distance of 5 km in three hours, 20 minutes and six seconds.

! Jyothi Surekha Vennam of India beats Chaewon So of in the final to claim the spot in compound women’s individual event at the 19th Asian Games. #AsianGames | #IndiaAtAsianGames pic.twitter.com/3LNHIB5D52 — Olympic Khel (@OlympicKhel) October 7, 2023

In 2023, she became the first Indian archer along with teammates Aditi Gopichand Swami and Parneet Kaur to win a gold medal at the World Archery Championships in the compound Women’s Team final.

