LIVE UPDATES – Asian Games 2023, Oct 3: Annu Rani Wins Gold In Javelin Throw, Narender Bags Bronze In Boxing
India at Asian Games 2023, Oct 3: Team IND will be featuring in 7 gold medal matches. Annu Rani Wins Gold In Javelin Throw, Narender Bags Bronze In Boxing. Check Live Updates here.
LIVE Score and Updates | Asian Games 2023, October 3
Hangzhou, Oct 3: The Indian women’s doubles pair oAsian Games 2023 Day 10 Live updates: Follow live updates of Tuesday’s events for Indian athletes at the Hangzhou Asian Games. Ayhika Mukherjee and Sutirtha Mukherjee claimed a historic bronze medal in table tennis while Parul Choudhary, SA Ancy won silver medals in athletics as India added seven more medals to their overall tally to 60 medals on the ninth day of competitions in the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou on Monday. Tuesday brings a number of exciting matches to the fray.
India’s medal tally- 60
Gold: 13
Silver: 24
Bronze: 23
