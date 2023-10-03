Home

Sports

LIVE UPDATES – Asian Games 2023, Oct 3: Lovlina Assures India Boxing SILVER

live

LIVE UPDATES – Asian Games 2023, Oct 3: Lovlina Assures India Boxing SILVER

India at Asian Games 2023, Oct 3: Team IND will be featuring in 7 gold medal matches. Check Live Updates here.

Preeti Boxer, Asian Games 2023 (Image: X)

LIVE Score and Updates | Asian Games 2023, October 3

Hangzhou, Oct 3: The Indian women’s doubles pair of Ayhika Mukherjee and Sutirtha Mukherjee claimed a historic bronze medal in table tennis while Parul Choudhary, SA Ancy won silver medals in athletics as India added seven more medals to their overall tally to 60 medals on the ninth day of competitions in the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou on Monday. Tuesday brings a number of exciting matches to the fray.

Trending Now

India’s medal tally- 60

Gold: 13

Silver: 24

Bronze: 23

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES