  LIVE UPDATES – Asian Games 2023, Oct 3: Lovlina Assures India Boxing SILVER
LIVE UPDATES – Asian Games 2023, Oct 3: Lovlina Assures India Boxing SILVER

India at Asian Games 2023, Oct 3: Team IND will be featuring in 7 gold medal matches. Check Live Updates here.

Updated: October 3, 2023 1:17 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee

Preeti Boxer, Asian Games 2023 (Image: X)

LIVE Score and Updates | Asian Games 2023, October 3

Hangzhou, Oct 3: The Indian women’s doubles pair of Ayhika Mukherjee and Sutirtha Mukherjee claimed a historic bronze medal in table tennis while Parul Choudhary, SA Ancy won silver medals in athletics as India added seven more medals to their overall tally to 60 medals on the ninth day of competitions in the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou on Monday. Tuesday brings a number of exciting matches to the fray.

India’s medal tally- 60

Gold: 13

Silver: 24

Bronze: 23

  • Oct 3, 2023 1:17 PM IST

    LIVE – Asian Games 2023, Oct 3: In the men’s recurve archery quarter-final, India’s Dhiraj Bommadevara loses to Abdullin of Kazakhstan.

  • Oct 3, 2023 1:12 PM IST

    LIVE – Asian Games 2023, Oct 3: In women’s doubles round-of-32 match, Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand register a easy 21-14, 21-12 win over Maldives’ Aminath Nabeeha and Fathimath Nabaaha.

  • Oct 3, 2023 12:32 PM IST

  • Oct 3, 2023 12:27 PM IST
    LIVE – Asian Games 2023, Oct 3: Tokyo Olympic bronze medalist Lovlina Borgohain (75kg) storms into the Asian Games 2022 final with a dominating 5-0 win in the semifinals over Thailand’s Maneekon Baison.
    With the win Lovlina has now become the 4th Indian boxer to win the Olympic quota for the Paris Olympics after Nikhat Zareen, Preeti and Parveen Hooda.
  • Oct 3, 2023 11:52 AM IST

    LIVE – Asian Games 2023, Oct 3: Indian boxer Preeti Pawar settles for BRONZE after losing to Chang Yuan of China (0-5) in the women’s 54kg semi-final.

  • Oct 3, 2023 11:42 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Asian Games 2023, Oct 3: Some unfortunate news coming in from Hangzhou, Indian boxer Preeti Pawar loses the first round (split decision) to Chang Yuan of China in women’s 54kg semifinal.

  • Oct 3, 2023 11:04 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Asian Games 2023, Oct 3: Good news from Squash Mixed Doubles where in Pool D, India’s Abhay and Anahat Singh beat Tsz Wing Tong and Ming Hong Tang of Hong Kong China in straight games (11-10, 11-8).

  • Oct 3, 2023 10:49 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Asian Games 2023, Oct 3: For the unversed, Men’s 4*400M relay team has made it to the final. This would be one event to watch out for.

  • Oct 3, 2023 10:39 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Asian Games 2023, Oct 3: In Men’s Decathlon, India’s Tejaswin Shankar is only 91 points away from China’s top-position holder Sun Qihao.

  • Oct 3, 2023 10:22 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Asian Games 2023, Oct 3: The Indian archers are dominating the Compound events. This, after the women’s hockey and men’s cricket teams won their respective games.

