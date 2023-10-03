LIVE UPDATES – Asian Games 2023, Oct 3: IND Beat BAN 55-18 in Kabaddi; Cricket, Athletics in PROGRESS

Top Recommended Stories

India at Asian Games 2023, Oct 3: Team IND will be featuring in 7 gold medal matches. Check Live Updates here.

Updated: October 3, 2023 7:20 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee

Asian Games 2023 October 3 Live Updates:

LIVE Score and Updates | Asian Games 2023, October 3

Hangzhou, Oct 3: The Indian women’s doubles pair of Ayhika Mukherjee and Sutirtha Mukherjee claimed a historic bronze medal in table tennis while Parul Choudhary, SA Ancy won silver medals in athletics as India added seven more medals to their overall tally to 60 medals on the ninth day of competitions in the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou on Monday. Tuesday brings a number of exciting matches to the fray.

India’s medal tally- 60

Gold: 13

Silver: 24

Bronze: 23

  • Oct 3, 2023 7:20 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Asian Games 2023, Oct 3: India lose first wicket after a CENTURY! stand between the India openers. Gaikwad departs after scoring 25 runs. Dipendra Singh Airee gets the breakthrough. Yashasvi Jaiswal is still on the pitch and is batting on 73 off 36 balls after the first 10 overs. IND 104/1 (10)

  • Oct 3, 2023 7:18 AM IST

  • Oct 3, 2023 7:16 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Asian Games 2023, Oct 3: In Men’s Cricket quarter-final, India have got off to a rollicking start against Nepal. India are 103 for one in 10 overs. Yashasvi Jaiswal looks good for a century.

  • Oct 3, 2023 7:13 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Asian Games 2023, Oct 3: Meanwhile, it is a dream start for India in Kabaddi where they have hammered Bangladesh 55-18 in their Group A match.

  • Oct 3, 2023 7:08 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Asian Games 2023: FULL TIME!! India beat Bangladesh 55-18. What a dominant performance from India Kabaddi players.

  • Oct 3, 2023 7:04 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – Asian Games 2023: Tejaswin Shankar finished fifth 110M Hurdles

  • Oct 3, 2023 7:02 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Asian Games 2023, Oct 3: In Athletics, there is the Women’s 800m happening now. The two Indian athletes in that event are Harmilan Bains and Chanda.

  • Oct 3, 2023 6:56 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – Asian Games 2023: The Indian Kabaddi team is absolutely dominating Bangladesh. 54-15. Only a miracle can turn tables for Bangladesh from here.

  • Oct 3, 2023 6:51 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – Asian Games 2023: INDIA vs INDIA in Women’s Archery semi-finals. Jyothi will take on Aditi.

  • Oct 3, 2023 6:35 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – Asian Games 2023, Oct 3: Jyothi Surekha Vennam edges her Kazakh opponent by 147-144 in the Archery event. She advances into the semi-finals

