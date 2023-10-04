Top Recommended Stories

LIVE – Asian Games 2023, Oct 4: India Clinch GOLD in Archery Compound Mixed Team

Hangzhou Asian Games 2023 Day 11 Live Updates: India are placed fourth on the medal tally (15 gold, 26 silver, 28 bronze).

Updated: October 4, 2023 9:09 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Asian Games 2023 Day 11 Live Updates: Archery - Update

LIVE Updates | Asian Games 2023, October 4

Hangzhou, Oct 3: The Indian contingent finished with 9 medals on Tuesday to take their medal tally to 69 at the ongoing Asian Games 2023. On Wednesday, all eyes will be on Neeraj Chopra, who’ll be striving to give a gold medal to India in Javelin. Men’s Hockey Team will be in action in the semis against South Korea. It’s going to be an action packed day in Hangzhou.

CHECK FULL SCHEDULE: HERE

India’s medal tally- 69

Gold: 15

Silver: 26

Bronze: 28

  • Oct 4, 2023 9:06 AM IST

    LIVE – Asian Games 2023, Oct 4: India has already pipped their best ever at the Asian Games. With the archery gold, they reach 71 in Hangzhou, which beats their previous best in Jakarta 2018 (70).

  • Oct 4, 2023 9:05 AM IST

    LIVE – Asian Games 2023, Oct 4: In the men’s greco-roman 77kg quarterfinal, India’s Vikas loses 1-9 against China’s Lui Rui.

  • Oct 4, 2023 8:57 AM IST

    LIVE – Asian Games 2023, Oct 4: Earlier in the day, India won BRONZE in 35km race mixed team final.

  • Oct 4, 2023 8:55 AM IST

    LIVE – Asian Games 2023, Oct 4: The Indian team defeated Korea by a scoreline of 159 – 158. Ojas Pravin Deotale and Jyothi Surekha Vennam have got the day off to a great start.

  • Oct 4, 2023 8:54 AM IST

  • Oct 4, 2023 8:49 AM IST

    LIVE – Asian Games 2023, Oct 4: Ojas Pravin Deotale & Jyothi Surekha Vennam bag GOLD in Archery Compound Mixed Team after defeating Korea.

  • Oct 4, 2023 8:38 AM IST

    LIVE – Asian Games 2023, Oct 4: In the mixed compound archery gold medal match, India’s Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Pravin Ojas Deotale with the early advantage in the mixed compound archery. They have taken a 40-39 lead at the end of the first end against Chaewon So and Jaehoon Joo of South Korea.

  • Oct 4, 2023 8:33 AM IST

    LIVE – Asian Games 2023, Oct 4: In a women’s volleyball Pool G match, India have clinched the first set, claiming it 25-23 against Nepal.

  • Oct 4, 2023 8:30 AM IST

    LIVE – Asian Games 2023, Oct 4: In the men’s greco-roman 60kg 1/8 final, India’s Gyanender loses 1-7 to Iran’s Meysam Dalkhani.

  • Oct 4, 2023 8:26 AM IST

    LIVE – Asian Games 2023, Oct 4: On the other hand, from the mat, India’s Neeraj crashed to a 3-5 defeat vs Uzbek Makhmud Bakhshilloev in the men’s greco-roman 67kg 1/8 final.

