LIVE – Asian Games 2023, Oct 4: Sindhu in Action SHORTLY
Hangzhou Asian Games 2023 Day 11 Live Updates: India are placed fourth on the medal tally (15 gold, 26 silver, 28 bronze).
LIVE Updates | Asian Games 2023, October 4
Hangzhou, Oct 3: The Indian contingent finished with 9 medals on Tuesday to take their medal tally to 69 at the ongoing Asian Games 2023. On Wednesday, all eyes will be on Neeraj Chopra, who’ll be striving to give a gold medal to India in Javelin. Men’s Hockey Team will be in action in the semis against South Korea. It’s going to be an action packed day in Hangzhou.
CHECK FULL SCHEDULE: HERE
India’s medal tally- 69
Gold: 15
Silver: 26
Bronze: 28
