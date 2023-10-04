Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE – Asian Games 2023, Oct 4: Sindhu in Action SHORTLY
live

LIVE – Asian Games 2023, Oct 4: Sindhu in Action SHORTLY

Hangzhou Asian Games 2023 Day 11 Live Updates: India are placed fourth on the medal tally (15 gold, 26 silver, 28 bronze).

Updated: October 4, 2023 7:40 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Asian Games 2023, Asian Games 2023 live, Asian Games 2023 live score online, Asian Games 2023 live online score, Asian Games 2023 live online streaming, Asian Games 2023 live streaming, live score Asian Games, Hangzhou Live, Asian Games 2023 live updates, Hockey, Table Tennis, Athletics, Badminton, Equestrian, Asian Games 2023 live score, Asian Games 2023 live streaming, India at Asian Games 2023, Asian Games 2023 news, India Squad Asian Games, India Asian Games Squad, India Squad For Asian Games, Team India, Hangzhou 2023, India vs South Korea, India vs South Korea Hockey, Neeraj Chopra, Neeraj Chopra Asian Games, Neeraj Chopra event Asian Games, India Hockey event Asian Games, Badminton asian games India, Table Tennis asian games, India Hockey event asian  games, India Athletics event asian games, India Hockey event asian games, asian games 2023, asian games india schedule
Asian Games 2023, Day 11 (Image: X)

LIVE Updates | Asian Games 2023, October 4

Hangzhou, Oct 3: The Indian contingent finished with 9 medals on Tuesday to take their medal tally to 69 at the ongoing Asian Games 2023. On Wednesday, all eyes will be on Neeraj Chopra, who’ll be striving to give a gold medal to India in Javelin. Men’s Hockey Team will be in action in the semis against South Korea. It’s going to be an action packed day in Hangzhou.

Trending Now

CHECK FULL SCHEDULE: HERE

India’s medal tally- 69

Gold: 15

Silver: 26

Bronze: 28

Live Updates

  • Oct 4, 2023 7:40 AM IST

    LIVE – Asian Games 2023, Oct 4: In Archery, Compound Mixed Team: India will take on Kazakhstan in the semifinal at 7:30 AM.

  • Oct 4, 2023 7:39 AM IST

    Wrestling, Greco Roman: Finally, the wrestlers enter the fray in Hangzhou. It’s been a tough year for Indian wrestling, on and off the mats. We’ll have to see how they fare at the Asian Games. Today we have the GR categories with Gyanender (GR 60kg), Neeraj (GR 67kg),Vikas (GR 77kg), Sunil Kumar (GR 87kg) in action from 07:30 IST onwards.

  • Oct 4, 2023 7:38 AM IST

    LIVE – Asian Games 2023, Oct 4: Indian ace PV Sindhu would be in action now in the Women’s singles R16 vs Putri Kusuma Wardani. Eyes would be on the badminton courts as after the Sindhu match, HS Prannoy would be in action.

  • Oct 4, 2023 7:33 AM IST

  • Oct 4, 2023 7:33 AM IST

    LIVE – Asian Games 2023, Oct 4: Do not forget, it is a big day for India at Hangzhou as World Champion, Neeraj Chopra would be in action in Men’s Javelin.

  • Oct 4, 2023 7:25 AM IST

    LIVE – Asian Games 2023, Oct 4: Earlier, in the mixed team compound archery quarter-final, India’s Jyothi Vennam Surekha and Pravin Ojas Deotale beat Binti Mat Salleh Fatin and Bin Mazuki of Malaysia 158-155.

  • Oct 4, 2023 7:08 AM IST

    LIVE Asian Games 2023, Oct 4: Good start for India from the mat. The Men’s Kabaddi team thrashed Thailand 63-26 in Group A clash.

  • Oct 4, 2023 7:04 AM IST

    LIVE Asian Games 2023, Oct 4: Hello and welcome to the live updates of Day 11 at the Asian Games in Hangzhou. Lot’s to look forward to from an Indian point of view.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.

?>