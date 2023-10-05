Home

LIVE Updates – Asian Games 2023, Oct 5: Sindhu TRAILING

LIVE Updates – Asian Games 2023, Oct 5: Sindhu TRAILING

Hangzhou Asian Games 2023 Day 11 Updates: The Indian contingent are 19 medals behind from touching the 100-mark.

LIVE Updates - Asian Games 2023, Oct 5: Eyes on Squash Finals, Women's Hockey. (Image: Twitter)

LIVE | Asian Games 2023, October 5

Hangzhou, Oct 3: The Indian contingent finished with 18 medals on Wednesday to take their medal tally to 81 at the ongoing Asian Games 2023. On Thursday, India will look to add more to their tally and try to get it past the 100-mark.

India’s medal tally- 81

Gold: 18

Silver: 31

Bronze: 32

