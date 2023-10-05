By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
LIVE Updates – Asian Games 2023, Oct 5: Eyes on Squash Finals, Women’s Hockey
Hangzhou Asian Games 2023 Day 11 Updates: The Indian contingent are 19 medals behind from touching the 100-mark.
LIVE | Asian Games 2023, October 5
Hangzhou, Oct 3: The Indian contingent finished with 18 medals on Wednesday to take their medal tally to 81 at the ongoing Asian Games 2023. On Thursday, India will look to add more to their tally and try to get it past the 100-mark.
India’s medal tally- 81
Gold: 18
Silver: 31
Bronze: 32
