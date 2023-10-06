LIVE Updates – Asian Games 2023, Oct 6: India Men’s Hockey Team Eye Gold

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Hangzhou Asian Games 2023 Day 13 LIVE Updates: India will eye to add more medals to their tally on October 6.
Hangzhou, Oct 6: India has now record 86 medals in the ongoing edition of the Asian Games 2023. This is the highest-ever tally for the Indian contingent in the tournament’s history. Indian men’s hockey team will be fighting for the gold medal, meanwhile, the cricket and kabaddi teams will compete in the semi-finals and would be eyeing to seal the spot in the finals. There will also be other events like wrestling, badminton, equestrian, archery, etc.
India’s medal tally- 86
Gold: 21
Silver: 32
Bronze: 33
