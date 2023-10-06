Home

Sports

LIVE Updates – Asian Games 2023, Oct 6: India Men’s Hockey Team Eye Gold

live

LIVE Updates – Asian Games 2023, Oct 6: India Men’s Hockey Team Eye Gold

Hangzhou Asian Games 2023 Day 13 LIVE Updates: India will eye to add more medals to their tally on October 6.

Hockey (credit: Twitter)

LIVE Updates | Asian Games 2023, October 6:

Hangzhou, Oct 6: India has now record 86 medals in the ongoing edition of the Asian Games 2023. This is the highest-ever tally for the Indian contingent in the tournament’s history. Indian men’s hockey team will be fighting for the gold medal, meanwhile, the cricket and kabaddi teams will compete in the semi-finals and would be eyeing to seal the spot in the finals. There will also be other events like wrestling, badminton, equestrian, archery, etc.

Trending Now

India’s medal tally- 86

Gold: 21

Silver: 32

Bronze: 33

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES