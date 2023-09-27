Top Recommended Stories

Asian Games 2023, Day 4 Live Updates: Rohit in Action in Wushu Final; Bhaker in ACTION

Asian Games 2023, Day 4 Live Updates: Watch all medal events LIVE on this space. Also, check the LIVE streaming online details.

Updated: September 27, 2023 7:18 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

After a promising Tuesday in Hangzhou for India, Day 4 could be even better as there would be a number of medals up for grabs. The action starts with Wushu, Equestrian and then comes the shooting. A lot of expectations from the shooting range. Also, the Women’s Hockey Team will be playing their first game of the campaign against Singapore. That would be something fans would keep a close eye on.

Live Updates

  • Sep 27, 2023 7:18 AM IST

    Asian Games 2023, Day 4 LIVE Updates: Meanwhile in Men’s Daoshu in Wushu, India’s Rohit Jadhav is eighth with a score of 9.413.

  • Sep 27, 2023 7:16 AM IST
    Asian Games 2023, Day 4 LIVE Updates: First detail in 25m Pistol qualification is over. India’s Esha has registered 586 and Rhythm has bagged 583 points. The biggest hope, Manu Bhaker, leads in qualification and is yet to start her rapid round.
    Current standings in women’s 25m pistol:
    Bhaker – 1
    Esha – 4
    Rhythm – 8
  • Sep 27, 2023 7:14 AM IST

    Asian Games 2023, Day 4 LIVE Updates: The Women’s 25m Rapid qualification also gets underway. Here the big hope is Manu Bhaker. Can she make the nation proud?

  • Sep 27, 2023 7:10 AM IST

  • Sep 27, 2023 7:04 AM IST

    Asian Games 2023, Day 4 LIVE Updates: There is also the women’s 50m rifle event kneeling position section happening currently. Here are the rankings of the Indians participating.

    6 – Sift Kumar Samra has 197 (9.850 avg)
    10 – Ashi Chouksey has 195 (9.750 avg)
    32 – Manini Kaushik has 190 (9.500 avg)
  • Sep 27, 2023 7:02 AM IST

    Asian Games 2023, Day 4 LIVE Updates: In Wushu men’s Daoshu final, Rohit Jadhav from India would be eyeing a medal. It would be a historc medal for the country. But can he do it?

  • Sep 27, 2023 7:00 AM IST

    Asian Games 2023, Day 4 LIVE Updates: Sudipta, Divyakriti, Vipul and Anush are in action currently in Equestrian’s dressage intermediate level. This is exciting.

  • Sep 27, 2023 6:59 AM IST

    Asian Games 2023, Day 4 LIVE Updates: Hello and welcome to action from Hangzhou on Day 4 of the Games. There is a lot of Indian interest today. It could be a medal fest for the nation.

