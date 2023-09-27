Top Recommended Stories

Asian Games 2023, Day 4 Live Updates: Manu Bhaker And Co. Win GOLD in Women’s 25m Pistol Team EVENT

Asian Games 2023, Day 4 Live Updates: Watch all medal events LIVE on this space. Also, check the LIVE streaming online details.

Updated: September 27, 2023 8:53 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Asian Games 2023, Day 4

Asian Games 2023, Day 4 Live Updates

After a promising Tuesday in Hangzhou for India, Day 4 could be even better as there would be a number of medals up for grabs. The action starts with Wushu, Equestrian and then comes the shooting. A lot of expectations from the shooting range. Also, the Women’s Hockey Team will be playing their first game of the campaign against Singapore. That would be something fans would keep a close eye on.

Asian Games 2023 Live Updates Day 4

Asian Games 2023 Live Updates Day 4

Asian Games 2023 Live Updates Day 4

Live Updates

  • Sep 27, 2023 8:51 AM IST

    Asian Games 2023, Day 4 LIVE Updates: In cycling, India’s Ronaldo Singh loses to Japan’s Shinji Nakano in Round of 16 knockouts.

  • Sep 27, 2023 8:49 AM IST

    Asian Games 2023, Day 4 LIVE Updates: This is the second medal for India till now and both medals came from shooting.

  • Sep 27, 2023 8:48 AM IST

    Asian Games 2023, Day 4 LIVE Updates: Another Gold medal for India, Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh, and Rhythm Sangwan clinched the Gold Medal in the Women’s 25m pistol event.

  • Sep 27, 2023 8:17 AM IST

  • Sep 27, 2023 8:13 AM IST

    Asian Games 2023, Day 4 LIVE Updates: Indian team featuring Ashi Chouksey, Manini Kaushik and Sift Kaur Samra in the 50m rifle 3 positions women’s team event, India has settled for a silver. This is India’s first medal of the day.

  • Sep 27, 2023 8:07 AM IST

    Asian Games 2023, Day 4 LIVE Updates: It is all about nerves now, who can hold it better, India will get a gold in 25m pistol team event. Other two shooters have done their part.

  • Sep 27, 2023 8:05 AM IST

    Asian Games 2023, Day 4 LIVE Updates: In moments from now, Maana Patel would be in action in the women’s 100m backstroke heats. Expectations would be high.

  • Sep 27, 2023 8:03 AM IST

    Asian Games 2023, Day 4 LIVE Updates: Some good news from the cyclists. India’s David Beckham Elkatohchoongo (10.030s) has qualified for the 1/16 finals. Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam (10.086s) has also qualifed.

  • Sep 27, 2023 8:02 AM IST

    Asian Games 2023, Day 4 LIVE Updates: Manu Bhaker And Co. in pole position for gold in women’s 25m pistol team event. India could get their first Gold of Day 4 from the shooting range.

  • Sep 27, 2023 7:53 AM IST

    Asian Games 2023, Day 4 LIVE Updates: In Men’s Fencing, India’s men’s foil team faces heartbreak in Hangzhou. They lose to Singapore 30-45 in the round of 16.

