Home

Sports

LIVE UPDATES – India at Asian Games 2023, Sept 29: GOLD And SILVER in 10m Air Pistol Women’s Final

live

LIVE UPDATES – India at Asian Games 2023, Sept 29: GOLD And SILVER in 10m Air Pistol Women’s Final

Hangzhou Asian Games 2023, September 29, LIVE Updates: Stay tuned for all Live scores and updates of the Indian contingent in Asian Games.

Asian Games 2023, September 29, Live Updates from Hangzhou 2022

Asian Games 2023, September 29 LIVE Updates

At the end of Day 5, India had a total of 25 medals including 6 gold medals. The Indian contingent would like to add more to the tally of their Asian Games 2023 medals, on September 29. There will be 9 medal events for India on Friday. The Indian contingent will have a busy day with many events across Tennis, Table Tennis, Athletics, Shooting, Squash, Basketball, etc.

Trending Now

LIVE: India’s medal tally-

Gold: 6

Silver: 8

Bronze: 11

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES