Hangzhou Asian Games 2023, September 29, LIVE Updates: Stay tuned for all Live scores and updates of the Indian contingent in Asian Games.

Updated: September 29, 2023 10:00 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

At the end of Day 5, India had a total of 25 medals including 6 gold medals. The Indian contingent would like to add more to the tally of their Asian Games 2023 medals, on September 29. There will be 9 medal events for India on Friday. The Indian contingent will have a busy day with many events across Tennis, Table Tennis, Athletics, Shooting, Squash, Basketball, etc.

LIVE: India’s medal tally-

Gold: 6

Silver: 8

Bronze: 11

  • Sep 29, 2023 10:00 AM IST

    LIVE – India at Asian Games 2023, Sept. 29: India is taking on Hong Kong in the Women’s Team Squash event. After Tanvi Khanna lost her opening singles match 0-3 (6-11, 7-11, 3-11) to Chan Sin Yuk, Joshana Chinappa bounced back to win the second tie 3-2 (7-11, 11-7, 9-11, 11-6, 11-8) against Ho Tze Lok. In the deciding singles, 15-year-old Anahat Singh takes on 29-year-old Lee Ka Yi.

  • Sep 29, 2023 9:54 AM IST

  • Sep 29, 2023 9:45 AM IST
    LIVE – India at Asian Games 2023, Sept. 29: In women’s team quarterfinals, Thailand beats India 3-0.
    Chochuwong beat Sindhu 14-21, 21-15, 21-14
    Kittitharakul/Prajongjai beat Treesa/Gayatri 21-19, 21-5
    Ongbamrungphan beat Chaliha 21-9, 21-16
  • Sep 29, 2023 9:44 AM IST

    LIVE – India at Asian Games 2023, Sept. 29: In the women’s table tennis, India’s Manika Batra takes down Thailand’s Suthasini Sawettabut 4-2 (11-7, 6-11, 12-10, 11-13, 12-10, 11-6) in the round of 16.

  • Sep 29, 2023 9:43 AM IST

    LIVE – India at Asian Games 2023, Sept. 29: This is impressive, swimmer Sajan Prakash through to men’s 200m butterfly final in Hangzhou.

  • Sep 29, 2023 9:28 AM IST

    LIVE – India at Asian Games 2023, Sept. 29: GOLD & SILVER for India in the 10m Air Pistol Women’s Final! Palak Gulia secures the GOLD while Esha Singh grabs the SILVER in the 10m Air Pistol event.

  • Sep 29, 2023 9:22 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – India at Asian Games 2023, Sept. 29: Double whammy coming from shooting! Esha Singh and Palak confirm a double podium for India in the women’s 10m air pistol event.

  • Sep 29, 2023 9:17 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – India at Asian Games 2023, Sept. 29: SHOOTING: After 14 shots, Palak maintains lead with 141.1; Esha Singh jumps to 2nd with 139.6. Pakistan’s Kishmala Talat third.

  • Sep 29, 2023 9:14 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – India at Asian Games 2023, Sept. 29: Shooting LIVE: After 12 shots, Palak takes the lead with a 10.5 – 120.8; Esha Singh falters with 9.4 and 9.9, slips to third – 120.3.

  • Sep 29, 2023 9:11 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – India at Asian Games 2023, Sept. 29: Esha Singh and Palak are first and second after 10 shots. One-Two finish very much on the cards.

