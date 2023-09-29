Top Recommended Stories

Hangzhou Asian Games 2023, September 29, LIVE Updates: Stay tuned for all Live scores and updates of the Indian contingent in Asian Games.

Updated: September 29, 2023 11:19 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Women's Squash Team

At the end of Day 5, India had a total of 25 medals including 6 gold medals. The Indian contingent would like to add more to the tally of their Asian Games 2023 medals, on September 29. There will be 9 medal events for India on Friday. The Indian contingent will have a busy day with many events across Tennis, Table Tennis, Athletics, Shooting, Squash, Basketball, etc.

LIVE: India’s medal tally-

Gold: 6

Silver: 8

Bronze: 11

  • Sep 29, 2023 11:07 AM IST

    LIVE – Asian Games 2023, Sept 29: Rohan Bopanna and Rutuja Bhosale in Mixed doubles semis are currently in action in the Mixed Doubles semi-final in Tennis. The Indian duo are locking horns with Chinese Taipei’s Hsu Yu-Hsiou and Chan Hao-ching.

  • Sep 29, 2023 11:03 AM IST

  • Sep 29, 2023 11:03 AM IST

  • Sep 29, 2023 10:32 AM IST

    LIVE – India at Asian Games 2023, Sept. 29: Hong Kong beats India 3-0 and this means the women would have to be content with a bronze.

  • Sep 29, 2023 10:15 AM IST

    LIVE – India at Asian Games 2023, Sept. 29: Indian duo of Sharath Kamal and G. Sathiyan lose 0-3 (5-11, 4-11, 7-11) to top seeds Fan Zhendong and Wang Chuqin of China in the pre-quarterfinals.

  • Sep 29, 2023 10:00 AM IST

    LIVE – India at Asian Games 2023, Sept. 29: India is taking on Hong Kong in the Women’s Team Squash event. After Tanvi Khanna lost her opening singles match 0-3 (6-11, 7-11, 3-11) to Chan Sin Yuk, Joshana Chinappa bounced back to win the second tie 3-2 (7-11, 11-7, 9-11, 11-6, 11-8) against Ho Tze Lok. In the deciding singles, 15-year-old Anahat Singh takes on 29-year-old Lee Ka Yi.

  • Sep 29, 2023 9:54 AM IST

  • Sep 29, 2023 9:45 AM IST
    LIVE – India at Asian Games 2023, Sept. 29: In women’s team quarterfinals, Thailand beats India 3-0.
    Chochuwong beat Sindhu 14-21, 21-15, 21-14
    Kittitharakul/Prajongjai beat Treesa/Gayatri 21-19, 21-5
    Ongbamrungphan beat Chaliha 21-9, 21-16
  • Sep 29, 2023 9:44 AM IST

    LIVE – India at Asian Games 2023, Sept. 29: In the women’s table tennis, India’s Manika Batra takes down Thailand’s Suthasini Sawettabut 4-2 (11-7, 6-11, 12-10, 11-13, 12-10, 11-6) in the round of 16.

  • Sep 29, 2023 9:43 AM IST

    LIVE – India at Asian Games 2023, Sept. 29: This is impressive, swimmer Sajan Prakash through to men’s 200m butterfly final in Hangzhou.

