Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE UPDATES – India at Asian Games 2023, Sept. 29: After Women’s Team Settle For Silver; Men’s 50m Rifle 3P Team Win GOLD
live

LIVE UPDATES – India at Asian Games 2023, Sept. 29: After Women’s Team Settle For Silver; Men’s 50m Rifle 3P Team Win GOLD

Asian Games 2023, September 29 LIVE Updates: Stay tuned for all Live updates of the Indian contingent in Asian Games

Updated: September 29, 2023 8:16 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Asian Games 2023, Asian Games 2023 live, Asian Games 2023 live score online, Asian Games 2023 live online score, Asian Games 2023 live online streaming, Asian Games 2023 live streaming, live score Asian Games, Hangzhou Live, Asian Games 2023 live updates, Basketball, Tennis, Table Tennis, Athletics, Shooting, Rifle, Squash Asian Games 2023 live score, Asian Games 2023 live streaming, India at Asian Games 2023, Asian Games 2023 news, India Squad Asian Games, India Asian Games Squad, India Squad For Asian Games, Team India, Hangzhou 2023, India Shooting event Asian Games, Shooting asian games India, Tennis asian games, India Table Tennis event asian  games, India Tennis event asian games, India Squash event asian games, asian games 2023, asian games india schedule,
Shooting: Gold medal for India in men’s 50m Rifle 3P team event with a new world record

Asian Games 2023, September 29 LIVE Updates

At the end of Day 5, India had a total of 25 medals including 6 gold medals. The Indian contingent would like to add more to the tally of their Asian Games 2023 medals, on September 29. There will be 9 medal events for India on Friday. The Indian contingent will have a busy day with many events across Tennis, Table Tennis, Athletics, Shooting, Squash, Basketball, etc.

Trending Now

LIVE: India’s medal tally-

Gold: 6

Silver: 8

Bronze: 11

Live Updates

  • Sep 29, 2023 8:16 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – India at Asian Games 2023, Sept. 29: Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Swapnil Suresh Kusale qualify for Men’s 50m Rifle 3Ps Individual Final which takes place at 11:30AM IST.

  • Sep 29, 2023 8:14 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – India at Asian Games 2023, Sept. 29: After the women shooting team get India started with a silver on Day 6, Indian Men’s trio of Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Swapnil Kusale and Akhil Sheoran clinch gold medal in the men’s 50m rifle 3 positions team event with a new world record.

  • Sep 29, 2023 8:08 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – India at Asian Games 2023, Sept. 29: Esha (579) and Palak (577) finish fifth and seventh, respectively and progress to the individual final which takes place at 9AM IST. So, more coming up from the shooting arena shortly.

  • Sep 29, 2023 8:00 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – India at Asian Games 2023, Sept. 29: Women’s 10m Air Pistol Team Wins SILVER. The team featuring Esha, Divya and Palak have settle for silver.

  • Sep 29, 2023 7:54 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – India at Asian Games 2023, Sept. 29: From the pool, Women’s 50m Butterfly, India’s Nina Venkatesh finishes 14th overall in the heats with a timing of 27.80s and fails to reach the final.

  • Sep 29, 2023 7:53 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – India at Asian Games 2023, Sept. 29: Big upset in the Women’s Badminton team event where Pornpawee Chochuwong wins first singles for Thailand as she comes from behind to beat P V Sindhu 14-21, 21-15, 21-14.

  • Sep 29, 2023 7:34 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – India at Asian Games 2023, Sept. 29: Looks like India’s first medal on Friday would come from shooting where after prone stage, Aishwary is second with a total of 396, trailing China’s Du Linshu by a single point. Swapnil is third with 395.

  • Sep 29, 2023 7:29 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – India at Asian Games 2023, Sept. 29: Racewalker Priyanka Goswami ends 5th. This is actually not a bad result.

  • Sep 29, 2023 7:26 AM IST
    India at Asian Games 2023 Live Updates, Day 6 (September 29): Ramkumar Ramanathan and Saketh Myneni will play the final in men’s doubles while Nikhat Zareen will look to extend her winning run.
  • Sep 29, 2023 7:25 AM IST
    Women’s 10m Air Pistol Scores of the first two series:
    Series 1:
    Esha – 95
    Palak – 97
    Divya – 95
    Series 2:
    Esha – 95, 97 – 192
    Palak – 97, 97 – 194
    Divya – 95, 97 – 192

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.

?>