India Vs South Korea, Asian Games 2023 Live Streaming: How To Watch Men’s Hockey Semifinal Live

Asian Games Men's Hockey Semifinal Live Streaming: The Indian team scored a whopping 58 goals in five games in pool stages.

The Indian men's hockey team have been in blazing form in Asian Games 2023. (Image: PTI)

Hangzhou: Untested in the pool stages, the Indian men’s hockey team would look to guard against complacency against an unpredictable but dangerous South Korea in the semifinal of the Asian Games 2023 on Wednesday. Harmanmanpreet Singh’s men looked in menacing in the pool stages soring 58 goals in five matches and conceding just five. India are clear favourites to clinch the gold here, that will guarantee them a berth to 2024 Paris Olympics.

The Harmanpreet Singh-led side looked impressive from the start and scored goals at will to outplay Uzbekistan 16-0, Singapore 16-1, defending champions Japan 4-2, arch-rivals Pakistan 10-2 and Bangladesh 12-0 in its Pool A matches.

India were in a similar position heading into the semifinals at the 2018 Asian Games but went down 6-7 to Malaysia in shoot-off after the match ended in 2-2 draw. While India last won the Asian Games gold in 2014 in Incheon, Korea’s last title came way back in 2006 Doha.

India captain Harmanpreet himself is in scintillating form as he scored as many as 12 goals so far in the tournament. India’s last few meetings against Korea are a testament to how close the competition has been between the two nations. At the Asian Champions Trophy earlier this year, India had to fight hard to pick up a close 3-2 win.

Last year, at the Asia Cup, India drew 4-4 against Korea, and at the Asian Champions Trophy in 2021, the two sides were tied 2-2 as well. Since 2013, the two teams have squared off 17 times, in which India have won 8, while 6 have ended in a draw. Korea have won three games.

When and where to watch India vs South Korea hockey semifinal live at Asian Games 2023?

The India vs South Korea men’s hockey semifinal is scheduled to take place on October 4 at Gongshu Canal Sports Park Field Hockey Field at 1:30 PM IST.

When and where to see India vs South Korea men’s hockey Asian Games 2023 semifinal live in India?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of Asian Games 2023. India vs South Korea men’s hockey semifinal can be seen live on all the Sony Sports channels.

Where to get live streaming of India vs South Korea men’s hockey semifinal at Asian Games 2023?

Live streaming of India vs South Korea men’s hockey semifinal at Asian Games 2023 will be available on Sony LIV app and website.

