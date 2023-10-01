Home

LIVE Updates – Asian Games 2023, Oct 1: Team India Feature In 8 Gold Medal Matches

LIVE Updates – Asian Games 2023, Oct 1: Team India Feature In 8 Gold Medal Matches

Hangzhou Asian Games 2023, September 30 LIVE Updates: Team India will have 8 chances to win a gold medal on Sunday.

LIVE Updates - Asian Games 2023, Oct 1: Team India Feature In 8 Gold Medal Matches.

LIVE | Asian Games 2023, October 1

It was a historic day for Indian athletes across all sporting events in Hangzhou, China on Saturday. The Indian men’s squash team defeated arch-rivals Pakistan to win a gold medal. In the mixed doubles tennis final, the Indian pair of Rohan Bopanna and Rutuja Bhosale bagged the gold medal to start the day’s proceedings. Team India won a total of 5 medals on Day 11. At the end of the day, India currently stands in fourth place with 38 medals, which includes 10 gold, 14 silver, and 14 bronze medals. On Day 12, India will get 8 chances to win a gold medal across various disciplines.

