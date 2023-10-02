Top Recommended Stories

LIVE Updates – Asian Games 2023, Oct 2: India Start Day With Two Roller Skating Bronze Medals

LIVE Updates - India Asian Games 2023, Oct 2: Stay tuned for all LIVE updates from Hangzhou on October 2.

Updated: October 2, 2023 8:09 AM IST

By Nikhil

Asian Games 2023 Live Updates: October 2

LIVE UPDATES | Asian Games 2023, October 2

The Indian contingent will once again try to add more medals to their tally as they come out to perform on October 2. After an historic end to October 1, The Indian team bagged 15 medals, which is a record for most medals won by India in a single day in Asian Games history. The Indian athletes and players will compete across different events out of which 7 will be for medals. The star highlight will be the Indian shuttles, the Table Tennis team, and the Indian hockey team.

India’s medal tally-

Gold: 13

Silver: 21

Bronze: 21

Live Updates

  • Oct 2, 2023 8:09 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – Asian Games 2023, Oct 2: Another Indian finalist in men’s 400m hurdles. Yashas Palaksha started slow but picked up pace to finish second in Heats in 49.61s.

  • Oct 2, 2023 7:54 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – Asian Games 2023, Oct 2: India Start With A Bang

  • Oct 2, 2023 7:52 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – Asian Games 2023, Oct 2: More good news from Indian athletics. Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan finishes second in men’s 400m hurdles with 49.28s to earn an automatic qualification.

  • Oct 2, 2023 7:42 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – Asian Games 2023, Oct 2: More medals for India in the morning. After women, the Indian men’s team clinched bronze in speed skating 3000m relay. The Indian team of Aryan Pal, Anand Kumar, Siddhant, and Vikram clocked 4:10.128s.

  • Oct 2, 2023 7:39 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – Asian Games 2023, Oct 2: More good news from the men’s 800m Heats. India’s Mohammed Afsal Pulikkalakath clocks 1:46.79s in Heat 2 to advance into the final. In Heat 3, Krishan Kumar finishes second with 1:49.45s to qualify for the final.

  • Oct 2, 2023 7:20 AM IST
    LIVE Updates – Asian Games 2023, Oct 2: Tejaswin starts with a superb 7.37m jump in men’s decathlon. Meanwhile, in high jump Group B, Sarvesh fails 2.15 as well.
  • Oct 2, 2023 7:13 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – Asian Games 2023, Oct 2: India get their first medal of the day as the quartet of Sanjana, Karthika, Heeral and Aarathy clinch bronze in the women’s 3000m speed relay race final. India finished behind Chinese Taipei and Korea. This is India’s third medal in the sport at the Asian Games. Indian roller skaters had won two bronze medals at the Guangzhou 2010 Asian Games in men’s free skating and pairs skating events.

  • Oct 2, 2023 7:10 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – Asian Games 2023, Oct 2: In men’s decathlon, India’s Tejaswin will jump next after Thailand’s Suttisak and Japan’s Taue. In men’s long jump Group A, Sandesh failed to clear 2.15m in his first try.

  • Oct 2, 2023 6:58 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – Asian Games 2023, Oct 2: Touch and go for Sandesh in Group A as he clears 2.10m. In Group B, Sarvesh also clears 2.10m.

  • Oct 2, 2023 6:49 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – Asian Games 2023, Oct 2: India’s Sarvesh Kushae and Sandesh Jesse are in action in men’s high jump qualification. According to the rules, athletes with 2.26m jump or at least the best 12 performers will advance to the final event.

