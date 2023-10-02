Home

LIVE Updates – Asian Games 2023, Oct 2: India Start Day With Two Roller Skating Bronze Medals

LIVE Updates – Asian Games 2023, Oct 2: India Start Day With Two Roller Skating Bronze Medals

The Indian contingent will once again try to add more medals to their tally as they come out to perform on October 2. After an historic end to October 1, The Indian team bagged 15 medals, which is a record for most medals won by India in a single day in Asian Games history. The Indian athletes and players will compete across different events out of which 7 will be for medals. The star highlight will be the Indian shuttles, the Table Tennis team, and the Indian hockey team.

India’s medal tally-

Gold: 13

Silver: 21

Bronze: 21

