LIVE Updates – Asian Games 2023, Sept 30: India Eye On Adding To Medal Tally
Hangzhou Asian Games 2023, September 30 LIVE Updates: Stay tuned for all updates of the Indian contingent competing in Asian Games 2023 on Saturday.
LIVE Updates | Asian Games 2023, September 30
At the end of Day 10, India now have a total of 33 medals. They won a total of 8 medals on Friday and would like to add more on Saturday. There will be a total of 12 medal events for the Indian contingent on September 30. These events include Boxing, Shooting, Diving, Athletics, Tennis, Weight Lifting, etc.
LIVE: India’s medal tally-
Gold: 8
Silver: 12
Bronze: 13
