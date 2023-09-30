Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE Updates – Asian Games 2023, Sept 30: India Eye On Adding To Medal Tally

LIVE Updates – Asian Games 2023, Sept 30: India Eye On Adding To Medal Tally

Hangzhou Asian Games 2023, September 30 LIVE Updates: Stay tuned for all updates of the Indian contingent competing in Asian Games 2023 on Saturday.

Published: September 30, 2023 5:30 AM IST

By Nikhil | Edited by Nikhil

Asian Games 2023, Asian Games 2023 live, Asian Games 2023 live score online, Asian Games 2023 live online score, Asian Games 2023 live online streaming, Asian Games 2023 live streaming, live score Asian Games, Hangzhou Live, Asian Games 2023 live updates, Boxing, Tennis, Weight Lifting, Athletics, Shooting, Rifle, Squash Asian Games 2023 live score, Asian Games 2023 live streaming, India at Asian Games 2023, Asian Games 2023 news, India Squad Asian Games, India Asian Games Squad, India Squad For Asian Games, Team India, Hangzhou 2023, India Shooting event Asian Games, Shooting asian games India, Tennis asian games, India Boxing event asian  games, India Tennis event asian games, India Squash event asian games, asian games 2023, asian games india schedule,
Asian Games 2023 (credit: Twitter)

LIVE Updates | Asian Games 2023, September 30

At the end of Day 10, India now have a total of 33 medals. They won a total of 8 medals on Friday and would like to add more on Saturday. There will be a total of 12 medal events for the Indian contingent on September 30. These events include Boxing, Shooting, Diving, Athletics, Tennis, Weight Lifting, etc.

Trending Now

LIVE: India’s medal tally-

You may like to read

Gold: 8

Silver: 12

Bronze: 13


Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.

?>