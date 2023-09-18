LIVE BUZZ – Asian Games 2023: India Football Team Depart For China

Top Recommended Stories

Updated: September 18, 2023 4:29 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

Asian Games 2023, where to watch: Continental glory up for grabs in Hangzhou

LIVE BUZZ – Asian Games 2023

Hangzhou 2023 will stage 481 medal events in 40 different sports. Hangzhou 2023 will be held officially from September 23 to October 8. But again, a few events like cricket, volleyball and football will start before September 23. While the excitement is palpable, the spotlight would be around the Indian contingent as they would be gunning to better their Jakarta show in Hangzhou. With a few disciplines added to the event, India would stand a chance to achieve their best show ever. Follow the build-up and all live updates on this space on India.com.

    LIVE BUZZ – Asian Games 2023: Neeraj is not the only Olympic medalist from India as badminton star PV Sindhu, boxer Lovlina Borgohain, wrestler Bajrang Punia and weightlifter Mirabai Chanu are also playing at the Asian Games. The Tokyo 2020 Olympic bronze-winning men’s hockey team is also playing.
    <font color="09090a“>LIVE BUZZ – Asian Games 2023: Athletics competitions will be held from September 29 to October 5, with the men’s javelin throw final on October 4 as its biggest attraction due to India’s ‘Golden Boy’ Neeraj.

    LIVE BUZZ – Asian Games 2023: India will field a contingent of 68 players in track and field events, this will be India’s largest representation in the sport. Olympic and World Champion Neeraj Chopra will be India’s biggest face at the event, aiming to replicate his gold-winning heroics in Jakarta in 2018.

    LIVE BUZZ – Asian Games 2023: There are 23 teams participating in the men’s event, where they have been divided into five groups of four teams each and one group of three teams. The Indian men’s football team is in Group A with hosts China, Bangladesh and Myanmar.
    LIVE BUZZ – Asian Games 2023: Since 2002, the men’s football event at the Asian Games has been an under-23 affair, with each team allowed a maximum of three players above 23 years of age.
    LIVE BUZZ – Asian Games 2023: With the three games in Group A coming in quick succession, Stimac believes that it will be imperative for India to save their legs for the last push to the knockout rounds.
    “China will be a tough side, and they prefer a 4-4-2 system, which might change to a 3-4-3 occasionally. They have three senior players that are very important to their side, a striker who is as tall as a tower, and scored 26 goals in their Super League, and an experienced attacking midfielder,” he said, “So we will need to be clever and preserve our energy for the next two games, and then we might make it to the knockout rounds.”
    LIVE BUZZ – Asian Games 2023: There is massive buzz around the Indian team. The expectations are huge, will they be able to live upto it?

    LIVE BUZZ – Asian Games 2023: The India head coach highlighted the importance of looking at the bigger picture in the context. “Obviously, the most important thing will be how to prepare them for the bigger picture of the tournament, because we have three games (in the group stage).

    LIVE BUZZ – Asian Games 2023: “We need to focus on what can be done in the next two days until the kick-off, to do everything possible within our power to open the tournament with a good fight.”

