Home

Sports

LIVE BUZZ – Asian Games 2023: India Football Team Depart For China

live

LIVE BUZZ – Asian Games 2023: India Football Team Depart For China

LIVE BUZZ - Asian Games 2023: Follow all scores, updates, online streaming and everything you need to know about Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou.

Asian Games 2023, where to watch: Continental glory up for grabs in Hangzhou

LIVE BUZZ – Asian Games 2023

Hangzhou 2023 will stage 481 medal events in 40 different sports. Hangzhou 2023 will be held officially from September 23 to October 8. But again, a few events like cricket, volleyball and football will start before September 23. While the excitement is palpable, the spotlight would be around the Indian contingent as they would be gunning to better their Jakarta show in Hangzhou. With a few disciplines added to the event, India would stand a chance to achieve their best show ever. Follow the build-up and all live updates on this space on India.com.

Trending Now

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES