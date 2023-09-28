Home

Jitesh Sharma Or Prabhsimran Singh? Saba Karim Picks Favourite For India Wicketkeeper’s Slot

Both Jitesh Sharma and Prabhsimran Singh are a part of the Indian men's cricket squad at the Asian Games 2023.

Jitesh Sharma and Prabhsimran Singh both play for Punjab Kings in IPL. (Image: Twitter-Instagram)

New Delhi: Former India wicketkeeper Saba Karim weighed upon Jitesh Sharma over Prabhsimran for the national team at the men’s cricket event at the ongoing Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou. The pressure will be on the Indian men’s team following their women counterparts’ gold medal finish at the same stage. This is the first time an Indian men’s cricket team are competing at the Asian Games.

Both Prabhsimran and Jitesh represent Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League following a good show in IPL 2023. While Prabhsimran grabbed the limelight with 358 runs in 14 games including a hundred against Delhi Capitals, Jitesh had been on India’s radar for quite some time and also played a few crucial knocks for his franchise in the middle order – especially as a finisher.

“It depends on the batting order for India. Prabhsimran, if he opens the innings, he will don the gloves also,” Karim told in response to an India.com query during a virtual press conference. “If Prabhsimran is not picked, then obviously, Jitesh Sharma comes in.

“Both of them are equally talented. I would like to see Jitesh Sharma because a wicketkeeper can in at No.6 or 7 and play those powerful shots. I would be looking up to Jitesh Sharma at Asian Games,” added Karim, who is also a former BCCI selector.

Having been in the IPL circuit since 2016, Jitesh finally got to make his debut in 2022 for the Punjab franchise. A hard-hitting batter down the order, Jitesh scored 234 runs at a strike rate of 163.24 in IPL 2022. He continued his good form in the next season, amassing 309 runs with a 156.06 strike rate. For the unknown, Jitesh hit an astonishing 21 sixes in IPL earlier this year.

Led by Ruturaj Gaikwad, the Indian team landed in China on Thursday and have been drafted directly into the quarterfinals because of their T20I rankings. National Cricket Academy chief and former India Test specialist VVS Laxman will be head coach for India in the competition.

Apart from India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Afghanistan too have directly made it to quarters. India play their first game on October 3 at Zhejiang University of Technology Cricket Field in Hangzhou. However, India’s quarterfinal opponent is yet to be decided.

India Men’s Cricket Squad for Asian Games 2023: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep, Shivam Dube, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul Tripathi, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh.

