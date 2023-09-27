Home

Dipendra Singh Airee is a Nepalese cricketer who plays as a batsman and a right-arm medium-fast bowler. He is the captain of the Nepal national cricket team.

Hangzhou: Nepal’s Dipendra Singh Airee broke Yuvraj Singh’s fastest fifty record in T20I by smashing a half-century in just nine balls on Wednesday against Mongolia on the fourth day of the ongoing Asian Games 2023 in China. He played an explosive inning of 52 runs in 10 balls. Earlier, India’s all-rounder holds the record for fastest T20I fifty by smashing a half-century in 12 balls on 2007.

Apart from Dipendra Singh, Kushal Malla has also scored the fastest-ever T20I century as he just took 34 balls to reach the 100 runs mark. Not only this, Nepal has also the first-ever 300 in T20I history.

A historical day for Nepal cricket in Asian Games: – Kushal Malla scored the fastest ever T20i century in history – 34 balls.

– Dipendra Singh scored the fastest ever T20i fifty in history – 9 balls.

– Nepal scored the first ever 300 in T20i history. – Madness from Nepal…!!! pic.twitter.com/Ibmghv2Wh0 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 27, 2023

Deependra Singh Airee has so far played 52 ODIs and 39 T20 International matches for Nepal.

