Asian Games 2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Praises India’s Dressage Team After Historic Gold In Equestrian

India claimed the team dressage gold in equestrian sport at the Asian Games here on Tuesday, breaking a 41-year-old jinx at the continental event.

India Dressage Team (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the Indian Dressage team consisting of Divyakriti Singh astride Adrenalin Firfod, Hriday Vipul Chhed (Chemxpro Emerald), and Anush Agarwalla (Etro) after they won the third Asian Games 2023 gold medal for India. This was a historic moment for India as India won gold in the Equestrian event after 41 years in the Asian Games.

“It is a matter of extreme pride that after several decades, our Equestrian Dressage Team has won Gold in Asian Games! Hriday Chheda, Anush Agarwalla, Sudipti Hajela and Divyakriit Singh have displayed unparalleled skill, teamwork and brought honour to our nation on the international stage. I extend my heartiest congratulations to the Team for this historic achievement,” wrote PM Modi from his official X account.

It is a matter of extreme pride that after several decades, our Equestrian Dressage Team has won Gold in Asian Games! Hriday Chheda, Anush Agarwalla, Sudipti Hajela and Divyakriit Singh have displayed unparalleled skill, teamwork and brought honour to our nation on the… pic.twitter.com/9GtxWKcPHl — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 26, 2023

The team comprising Divyakriti Singh astride Adrenalin Firfod, Hriday Vipul Chhed (Chemxpro Emerald), and Anush Agarwalla (Etro) aggregated 209.205 percent points on the way to the top podium finish.

Sudipti Hajela was also part of the team, but only the top three scores were counted in the event. China were second with 204.882 percentage points, while Hong Kong finished with a bronze with 204.852 points.

It is the first time in the history of the sport, that India secured a team gold in a dressage event. The last medal in dressage, a bronze, came during the 1986 edition. India last won a gold in equestrian in the 1982 Asian Games In New Delhi.

