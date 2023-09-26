Home

Ramita Jindal Wants To Emulate Legendary Abhinav Bindra In Paris After Asian Games 2023 Success

Ramita Jindal won two shooting medals at the Asian Games 2023. No Indian woman has won a shooting medal at the Olympics so far.

Ramita Jindal (L), Mehuli Ghosh (C) and Ashi Chouksey stand at the podium after winning Asian Games 2023 silver in 10m Air Rifle team event in Hangzhou. (Image: PTI)

New Delhi: Following her two medals at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou on Sunday, young shooter Ramita Jindal is taking inspiration from legendary Abhinav Bindra and wants to become the first Indian woman to win a medal at the Olympics in the sport. On Sunday, Ramita was a part of the silver-winning Indian women’s 10m air rifle team and clinched an individual bronze in the same event on Tuesday.

Bindra became the first Indian to win an Olympic gold when he shot above all at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. Ramita said no Indian woman has won a shooting medal in the Olympics and she would want to do just that next year in Paris.

“Abhinav sir is the inspiration of every shooter. There is no woman shooter in India who has won an Olympic medal, I want to become one. Paris Olympics is too close for me, I just got into the senior team,” Jindal said on Tuesday.

“But I will try to be a part of the Indian team in the Paris Olympics and try to win a medal there. When I came to shooting I saw only Anjum di, Ela di. And after knowing them, I came to know about Abhinav sir. My whole family is not from a sports background,” she added.

According to Jindal, the Asian Games is a learning curve for her and not just winning medals. “I just came here with the thought that I will learn and experience new things, not particularly with the aim of winning medals.

“Whatever the result here, I thought that will help me in learning things. Winning medal was not my target but I have been preparing for a long time. I have been playing World Cups and World Championships.

“I have been experimenting things and applying in these matches and I am happy that it had gone well,” Jindal said. She said she has not abandoned the 50m 3P and will continue competing in the event in future.

“In the Tokyo Olympics, I saw Anjum Moudgil doing both 10m air rifle and 50m 3P and she was balancing both and doing well. I was really motivated by her. I am also trying to do both. It is difficult and right now I am focusing on the 10m air rifle. But I will definitely do 50m 3P in future,” the young Indian concluded.

