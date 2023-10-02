Home

Swapna Barman Makes Scathing Attack After Missing Asian Games 2023 Bronze, Says ‘I Want My Medal Back’

Swapna Barman fell short by just four points to compatriot Nandini Agasara in the women's heptathlon event in the ongoing Asian Games 2023.

Swapna Barman finished women's heptathlon final in Asian Games 2023 on fourth with 5708 points. (Image: Instagram)

New Delhi: India’s Swapna Barman made a scathing attack on compatriot Nandini Agasara after the latter went on to take the women’s heptathlon bronze medal on Sunday in Hangzhou. Barman, a gold medalist in the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, stated in a social media post that lost her medal to a ‘transgender woman’, an allegation that has taken social media by storm. While Nandini scored 5712 points, Barman fell short by just four points.

Although Barman didn’t name anybody in her post on X (formerly Twitter), but her indication certainly aims at Nandini, who claimed her maiden Asian Games medal on debut. “I have lost my Asian Games bronze medal to a transgender women at the 19th Asian Games held in Hangzhou, China,” Barman posted on X.

“I want my medal back as it is against the rules of our Athletics. Help me and support me please. #protestforfairplay,” she added.

I have lost my Asian Games bronze medal to a transgender women at the 19th Asian Games held in Hangzhou,China.

I want my medal back as it is against the rules of our Athletics. Help me and support me please. #protestforfairplay — Swapna Barman (@Swapna_Barman96) October 2, 2023

