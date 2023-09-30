Home

Asian Games 2023: ‘Tried My Best To Win A Medal For India,’ Says Mirabai Chanu After Thigh Injury

The Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu was not her best in the match as she lifted a combined of 191kg in the women's 49kg Weightlifting event.

Mirabai Chanu during the Asian Games 2023 weightlifting event. (Pic: X)

New Delhi: Tokyo Olympics Silver Medalist and Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu felt bad after she could not win a medal for her nation as her dream ended after she suffered a thigh muscle injury during the women’s 49kg event at the Asian Games 2023 event on September 30, Saturday.

The Indian weightlifter was not her best in the match as she lifted 83kg in the snatch whereas, Mirabai Chanu failed to lift in her next two attempts of 86 kg. In the clean and jerk event, the Indian weightlifter lifted 108 kg on the first attempt but could not lift 117 kg in the next two attempts. The overall combined weight she lifted was 191 kg.

The Olympic silver medallist expressed that she felt pain while warming up before the event weightlifting event started, her coach was asking her to pull out as she was injured but Mirabai Chanu continued the match as she wanted to win a medal for the country.

“When I was warming up before the snatch section, I felt pain on my thigh, I think deep sheathing hit me. They have put ice and some spray, and will see in India what kind of treatment we will do. I am having pain now also,” Chanu said after the event, where she finished fourth.

“It is pain in the glutes and the bones on the right side of the thigh,” she added.

“I had trained hard but I could not bring the results because of this pain. I tried my best to win a medal for the country but could not. I am feeling bad,” Mirabai Chanu said.

Mirbai Chanu expressed her disappointment in not winning a medal at the Asian Games but she said her next goal is to do well in the Paris Olympics. On this, she stated, “I could not take part in the 2018 Asian Games. It was my dream to win a medal in the Asian Games but it is not happening. Now, my target is to do well in the Paris Olympics.”

“Pain had started during snatch warm up. Sir (Vijay Sharma) asked me if I wanted to pull out because it may lead to serious injury. But I continued because I wanted to win a medal,” she added.

North Korea’s Ri Song-gum got the gold medal. In clean and jerk, she lifted a massive 124 kg, which is now a world record, Asian record and Asian Games record. Her combined lift of 216 kg is also a world record.

China’s Huihua Jiang got the silver medal. She picked 94 kg in the snatch category, followed by 119 kg in the clean and jerk category. Her combined lift came out to be 213 kg.

The bronze was secured by Thailand’s Thanyathon Sukcharoean. She picked up 90 kg in the snatch category, followed by 109 kg in clean and jerk. Her combined lift came to 199 kg.

