Asian Games 2026: Big blow for India as long distance runner Abhishek Pal faces doping notice after Clomiphene found in blood sample

Asian Games-bound long-distance runner Abhishek Pal has been issued an Adverse Analytical Finding by the National Anti-Doping Agency after his sample showed the presence of clomiphene, a drug commonly used to treat female infertility. The development has put his participation in the 2026 Asian Games in Japan in doubt.

Pal has been selected to represent India in the 5,000m and 10,000m events at the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, which begin on September 19. He is currently training in Colorado Springs in the United States.

According to sources quoted by The Tribune, the concentration of clomiphene found in Pal’s sample was below 2 nanograms per millilitre, which is the minimum reporting level set by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA). Pal has already submitted his response to NADA and is expected to contest the notice.

“Yes, he has been issued a notice. He will fight the case as he feels he has been hard done by this NADA notice,” a source close to the athlete told The Tribune.

The circumstances surrounding the finding have also raised questions because Pal is part of NADA’s Registered Testing Pool and is regularly tested. It is not clear whether NADA carried out an investigation into the finding before issuing the notice.

Under anti-doping rules, when a substance is detected below its minimum reporting level, the anti-doping authority is required to investigate the circumstances and establish whether the presence was linked to deliberate doping or was unintentional.

Clomiphene is a prohibited substance in sport and can also be used as a masking agent to conceal the use of anabolic steroids. Pal’s case will therefore be closely watched as he attempts to establish why the drug was detected in his sample.

If he is unable to clear his name, Pal could miss the Asian Games and face a minimum suspension of two years. Clomiphene is classified as a specified substance under the WADA Code, with sanctions depending on the circumstances of the case.

Pal is the second Indian athlete training under American coach Scott Simmons to face a doping case. Murali Gavit, who also trained under Simmons, is currently serving a four-year ban after testing positive for erythropoietin (EPO), a substance that can improve endurance.

The latest case comes at a difficult time for Indian athletics, with the sport already facing increased scrutiny over doping. The Athletics Integrity Unit recently moved the Athletics Federation of India into its highest-risk category after a rise in anti-doping violations.