Asian Games 2026: Rifle shooter Ashi Chouksey backs Indian shooting team to put up magnificent show at Aichi-Nagoya

India shooter Ashi Chouksey believes the Indian contingent can put together another strong campaign at the Asian Games if the athletes stick to the basics and avoid small mistakes.

The 24-year-old has already won three medals at the Asian Games, picking up two silver medals and a bronze at the 2023 edition in Hangzhou. She will now look to add to that tally when the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games are held in Japan from September 19 to October 4.

Indian shooters will enter the competition with plenty of expectations after strong medal-winning performances at the 2018 Jakarta and 2023 Hangzhou Games. Chouksey feels the difference could come down to how well the athletes handle the small details.

“Little things matter a lot. We know what to do, we know how to shoot, but there are small things which are neglected. If we do them right, towards perfection, then I think we will be unstoppable,” she said.

One of the biggest challenges for India will again come from China, which has traditionally been one of the strongest shooting nations in Asia. Chouksey is looking forward to that contest, especially after India’s success against the Chinese shooters in Hangzhou.

“I am really excited to compete with the Chinese shooting team because they are a very strong team and in the 2023 Asian Games, we had a gold (Sift Kaur Samra) and a bronze (Ashi Chouksey) in the women’s 50m 3P category, while they got a silver at their home,” she said.

“So they might still be holding it against us (laughs) and can be looking for revenge. They are a very strong team but I am really excited to compete with them,” she added.

Chouksey won silver in the women’s 10m air rifle team and women’s 50m rifle 3P team events in Hangzhou, besides taking bronze in the individual 50m rifle 3P event.

Her experience from the previous Games has also changed the way she approaches the tournament.

“Asian Games is one of the biggest multi-sport tournaments after the Olympics, and I have competed there before. I have performed on that stage, so I know what it takes,” Chouksey said.

“After winning three medals, I now have good experience of competing at this level. So, this time, I am going to Japan with a clear view and goal for what I want to achieve at this competition.”

Her preparation has included intensive camps in Bhopal, where the shooters took part in match and final simulations. The sessions were designed to test their concentration and endurance.

“We were putting a lot of hard work and effort into the preparation. The strategy for this camp was to conduct matches and finals. We played around three-four matches and three-four finals, which is a lot in a 10-day camp,” she said.

“We also had a 120-shot match, which is not in any programme, but we did it to check the endurance and stability for a long period of time,” Chouksey added.

The shooters have also been working with sports psychologists and using biofeedback technology as part of their preparation.

After winning three medals in Hangzhou, Chouksey now wants to go one step further.

“I was excited and also very dedicated to convert it to gold. And I really want that very, very much,” she said.