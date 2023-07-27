Home

Asian Games Football Draw: Indian Men’s Team Grouped With China, Bangladesh And Myanmar

India's men's football team has been clubbed with hosts China, Bangladesh and Myanmar in Group A while the women's side has been drawn with Chinese Taipei and Thailand in Group B for the upcoming Asian Games 2023 as the draw for the continental event was conducted, here on Thursday.

Hangzhou, Jul 27: The Indian men’s football team has been clubbed with China, Bangladesh and Myanmar for the Hangzhou Asian Games in a relatively easy Group A, while the women have Thailand and Chinese Taipei in Group B.

The draw was conducted here on Thursday.

The Indian men’s and women’s football teams’ participation at the quadrennial extravaganza was confirmed after the Sports Ministry decided to relax the existing selection criteria.

In the men’s event, 23 teams have been divided into six groups, where Group A, B, C, E and F has four teams each while Group D has three teams.

The competition shall consist of two stages — Group Stage and Knockout Stage. Group Stage will be played in a single round robin league system, whereas Knock-out Stage will consist of the Round of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals, bronze medal match and gold medal match in which all in single round knockout system.

Top two teams of each group and four best third-placing teams among all groups in the Group Stage, with a total of 16 teams will advance to the knock-out Stage.

India had won the Asian Games gold medal twice in 1951 and 1962. They won the bronze medal in 1970.

Speaking about the draw, head coach Igor Stimac said: “It was a very busy, great and exciting day of football for us in India. Now that we know all the opponents in the 19th edition of the Asian Games and the World Cup Qualifiers Group A, we can say clearly that we were successful against all these teams in the recent past. So let’s start planning cautiously. Let’s do everything for our National Team to do well.”

“We will face China, the host nation in the Asian Games and we have great youngsters who will do everything possible to go through this group with great success,” he added.

In the women’s football event, seventeen teams have been divided into five groups where Group A, B and C has three teams each while Group D and E has four teams each.

The women’s competition shall also consist of two stages — Group Stage in a single round robin league system and knock-out stage will consist of the quarter-finals, semi-finals, bronze medal match and gold medal match, all in single round knockout system.

The top team from each group and three best second placed teams among all the groups, with a total of eight teams will advance to the knock-out stage.

Head coach Thomas Dennerby after the draw results said: “It’s a very interesting draw. We definitely have a good chance against both teams. But our preparation time is the key. We need to work very hard for the next eight weeks.”

The Indian men’s and women teams will take part in the Asian Games for the first time after 2014.

Football in the Asian Games is a U-23 tournament with three players above that age are also permitted in a team.

(With Agency Inputs)

