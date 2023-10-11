Home

‘Asian Games Is Equivalent To World Championship Or Olympics’, Star Shuttler HS Prannoy Reflects On Breaking Medal Drought At Asiad – EXCLUSIVE

Prannoy won the Bronze medal after beating Chinese Taipei's Chou Tien-chen 21-18, 21-12 in the Quarter-Finals. In the Semis, he fell short to China's Li Shifeng 21-16, 21-19.

New Delhi: Star shuttler, HS Prannoy grabbed the headlines in the recently concluded Asian Games 2023 by breaking India’s 41-year old medal draught at the Asiad in Badminton. The 31-year old put up a brilliant show to bag Bronze in the Men’s Single category. He didn’t settle down with only a Bronze, but he was also part of the Men’s Team that bagged Silver in the Team event. India.com caught up with an exclusive interaction with the Badminton star, where he reflected on the Single event triumph, the tough competition in the Asian Games and also on the Team event, where he didn’t feature in the Final due to a back injury.

Prannoy was a little disappointed that he couldn’t make it to the final line-up for the gold medal match in the Team event against China.

”Oh, well, yes, I think definitely we were disappointed because I think we were in a situation where we could have closed 3-0 and could have wrapped it up in the third game. But I think considering the fact saying that I couldn’t be there in the final line-up, but still we gave a very tough fight to the Chinese team, shows how much depth we have in the men’s section. And yeah, unfortunately, I was battling with a back injury and I kind of fully pushed myself for the semi-finals time. And then it was a medical call on the final day saying that it’s better that I don’t play and aggravate the injury on that particular day”, he told.

”So yes, there was disappointment for me also saying that if I was 100% fit, then there was a big chance of being an Asian Games gold medallist in the team event also but yeah but I think we have to give credit to the entire team for playing such good badminton and to get to a big final and to be the single medallist”, Prannoy added.

India went onto lose the gold medal match 3-2 to hosts China.

The World Number 7 shuttler shared how he had to cope up with his back injury during the Team semis against South Korea and it was his motivation that kept him going till the very end.

”Well, I guess, I think team events are always special and I knew that the tie against Korea was going to be very crucial. And especially the first singles of mine is going to be very crucial for the entire tie to pan out for our side. I think that kind of motivation kept me going throughout the match and I remember, especially down in the third game, I could feel that if this match turns, then a lot of good things are going to happen in this tie and then a big final might be waiting for us. So I think all those things were kind of coming into my head and that’s what kept me going through that entire match”, the Kerala man said.

Talking about the Asian Games, he feels that the competition in the Asiad is as good as a World Championship or an Olympics and that is the reason why India found it tough to win a medal in the individual event.

”Yes, I think for somebody to win a medal in men’s singles in Asian Games has been always tough because I think for us Asian Games is kind of equivalent to a world championship or Olympics itself because almost all the top players out there in the world are in Asia and I think that is why obviously in the last 40 years it was really tough to get a medal especially in the men’s singles side”, Prannoy reflected.

”But I’m really glad and happy that I could finally be on that podium and end that 41-year drought. And I would say I just want to thank God and to all my coaches out there, all the support staff for being there, helping out throughout those two weeks. And I don’t think without having been lucky”, he ended.

