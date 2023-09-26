Top Recommended Stories

  • LIVE UPDATES – Asian Games 2023 Score: Indian Equestrian Team Win Gold After 41 Years
LIVE UPDATES – Asian Games 2023 Score: Indian Equestrian Team Win Gold After 41 Years

LIVE Updates India at Asian Games 2023: Stay tuned for all updates at India.com

Updated: September 26, 2023 3:31 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

The Indian Equestrian mixed team of Anush Agarwalla, Hriday Vipul Chheda, Sudipti Hajela, Divyakriti Singh. (Image: SAI)

LIVE Updates India At Asian Games 2023: The Indian contingent will look to add more to their medal tally on Day 4. Indian shooters Divyansh Singh Panwar and Ramita will compete in the 10m air rifle mixed team event on September 26 in their quest for medal. Ramita has already won two medals and would like to add one more to it. The Indian hockey team would like to extend their winning run as they take on Singapore. Indian Wushu fighter Suraj Yadav will take on Afghanistan’s Khalid Hotak in the 70 kg Men’s quarter-final.

  • Sep 26, 2023 2:45 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Asian Games 2023 Score: Indian Equestrian team create history at Asian Games 2023 as the quartet of Sudipti Hajela, Divyakriti Singh, Hriday Chheda and Anush Agarwalla in the Dressage event to win country’s first-ever gold medal in 41 years.

  • Sep 26, 2023 1:38 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Asian Games 2023 Score: India win their second medal in sailing today. Eabad Ali took bronze after finishing third in Men’s Windsurfer RS:X event.

  • Sep 26, 2023 1:29 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Asian Games 2023 Score: Coming up next is Tulika Maan’s bronze medal match in Women’s +78kg Judo event. The match takes place at 1:30 PM IST.

  • Sep 26, 2023 12:45 PM IST

  • Sep 26, 2023 12:42 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Asian Games 2023 Score: Big India-Pakistan match coming up. Ankita Raina and Yuki Bhambri have been in good touch recently.

  • Sep 26, 2023 12:37 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Asian Games 2023 Score: Good start from the Boxing Ring for India! Sachin Siwach, a gold medallist from Youth Worlds (2016), begins his first round bout against Asir Udin from Indonesia.

  • Sep 26, 2023 12:04 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Asian Games 2023 Score: Ramkumar Ramanathan match has spiced up in the decider with scores locked at 4-4, with the duo having batted for exactly 2:30 hours so far.

  • Sep 26, 2023 11:59 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Asian Games 2023 Score: Meanwhile, Ramkumar Ramanathan’s Round of 16 match in Men’s Tennis Singles against Japan’s Yosuke Watanuki has gone down to the wire. After both players win a set each, things have boiled down to the decider.

  • Sep 26, 2023 11:58 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Asian Games 2023 Score: Hard luck for India’s Rutuja Bhosale in tennis. She loses to Alex Eala Phi of Philippines in Women’s Tennis Singles Round of 16 match 6-7, 2-6.

  • Sep 26, 2023 11:42 AM IST

