  • LIVE UPDATES – Asian Games 2023 Score: Bhavani Devi Enters RD of 16, Hockey Team DOMINATES
Updated: September 26, 2023 7:46 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

LIVE Updates India At Asian Games 2023: The Indian contingent will look to add more to their medal tally on Day 4. Indian shooters Divyansh Singh Panwar and Ramita will compete in the 10m air rifle mixed team event on September 26 in their quest for medal. Ramita has already won two medals and would like to add one more to it. The Indian hockey team would like to extend their winning run as they take on Singapore. Indian Wushu fighter Suraj Yadav will take on Afghanistan’s Khalid Hotak in the 70 kg Men’s quarter-final.

  • Sep 26, 2023 7:46 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Asian Games 2023 Score: There is also an India versus Pakistan Women’s Squash match taking place. On the other hand, the Hockey team has already found the back of the net on 10 occasions by the third quarter, this is absolute annhilation.

  • Sep 26, 2023 7:39 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Asian Games 2023 Score: In the Equestrian space, India’s Divyakriti Singh scores 68.176 in the Dressage Prix St-Georges, while Sudipti Hajela had earlier scored 66.706. Hriday Vipul Chheda and Anush Agarwalla are yet to perform.

  • Sep 26, 2023 7:31 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Asian Games 2023 Score: India’s Esha Singh in numero uno position with 292 pts while Rhythm Sangwan is 8th (290 pts) at the end of their Precision round of the Women’s 25m Pistol event.

  • Sep 26, 2023 7:30 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Asian Games 2023 Score: Also from the shooting range, Gurjot Siingh Khangura finishes with 22/25 in the first round of men’s skeet. Six shooters score full 25 in the opening round.

  • Sep 26, 2023 7:28 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Asian Games 2023 Score: Bhavani Devi is on fire in Hangzhou. After two consecutive wins, she makes it three in a row with a 5-1 win against Mst Roksana Khatun of Bangladesh.

  • Sep 26, 2023 7:25 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Asian Games 2023 Score: India go into the half time break with the scorline reading 6-0 against Singapore. This has been a dominant period for India. Probably, only Pakistan can test this Indian team.

  • Sep 26, 2023 7:19 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Asian Games 2023 Score: Meanwhile, India’s Esha Singh at No.2, Rhythm Sangwan at No.12 after series 2 in the Precision round of women’s 25m Pistol event (qualification).

  • Sep 26, 2023 7:18 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Asian Games 2023 Score: Good news from the shooting range! Ramita Jindal and Divyansh Singh Panwar qualify for the bronze medal match in 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event. The duo finish sixth in qualifying with a score of 628.2. Divyansh posting 314.3 with his shots and Ramita doing 313.9. China and Uzbekistan to battle it out for the gold medal.

  • Sep 26, 2023 7:16 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Asian Games 2023 Score: “It’s a dream. No better feeling than winning an Olympic gold medal” – An ecstatic Jemimah Rodrigues sums up her feelings after guiding Team India to a historic gold at Asian Games 2023.

  • Sep 26, 2023 7:13 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Asian Games 2023 Score: Back to back wins for Bhavani Devi in the Round of Pool 4. She thrashes Zaynab Dayibekova 5-1. Clash against Mst Roksana Khatun of Bangladesh to follow.

