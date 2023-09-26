LIVE UPDATES – Asian Games 2023 Score: Bhavani Devi Enters RD of 16, Hockey Team DOMINATES

Home

Asian Games 2023 Score: Bhavani Devi Enters RD of 16, Hockey Team DOMINATES

Asian Games 2023 Score: Bhavani Devi Enters RD of 16, Hockey Team DOMINATES

LIVE Updates India At Asian Games 2023: The Indian contingent will look to add more to their medal tally on Day 4. Indian shooters Divyansh Singh Panwar and Ramita will compete in the 10m air rifle mixed team event on September 26 in their quest for medal. Ramita has already won two medals and would like to add one more to it. The Indian hockey team would like to extend their winning run as they take on Singapore. Indian Wushu fighter Suraj Yadav will take on Afghanistan’s Khalid Hotak in the 70 kg Men’s quarter-final.

