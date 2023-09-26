Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE UPDATES – Asian Games 2023 Score: Shooting, Hockey Events UNDERWAY
live

LIVE UPDATES – Asian Games 2023 Score: Shooting, Hockey Events UNDERWAY

LIVE Updates India at Asian Games 2023: Stay tuned for all updates at India.com

Updated: September 26, 2023 6:53 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Asian Games 2023, Asian Games 2023 live, live score Asian Games, Hangzhou Live, Asian Games 2023 live updates, Cricket, Hockey, Shooting, Rifle, Wushu, Chess, India vs Singapore, India vs Pakistan, IND vs PAK, Asian Games 2023 live score, Asian Games 2023 live streaming, Cricket, India at Asian Games 2023, Asian Games 2023 news, India Squad Asian Games, India Asian Games Squad, India Squad For Asian Games, Team India, Hangzhou 2023, India Shooting event Asian Games, Shooting asian games India, Hockey asian games, India rowing event asian  games, India hockey event asian games, India chess event asian games, asian games 2023, asian games india schedule
India Asian Games Live

LIVE Updates India At Asian Games 2023: The Indian contingent will look to add more to their medal tally on Day 4. Indian shooters Divyansh Singh Panwar and Ramita will compete in the 10m air rifle mixed team event on September 26 in their quest for medal. Ramita has already won two medals and would like to add one more to it. The Indian hockey team would like to extend their winning run as they take on Singapore. Indian Wushu fighter Suraj Yadav will take on Afghanistan’s Khalid Hotak in the 70 kg Men’s quarter-final.

Trending Now

Also Read:

Live Updates

  • Sep 26, 2023 6:53 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Asian Games 2023 Score: Finally, India open the scoring at the stroke of the first quarter and it is Mandeep Singh who gets his side off-the-mark. IND 1-0 SGP

  • Sep 26, 2023 6:47 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Asian Games 2023 Score: The Shooting event has also begun. India’s Rhythm Sangwan and Esha Singh have so far begun their shooting series in precision in the Women’s 25m pistol qualification event. Manu Bhaker will also be in action at the event.

  • Sep 26, 2023 6:45 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Asian Games 2023 Score: Apart from hockey, in Equestrian – India’s Sudipti Hajela scores a total average score of 66.705 in her dressage series. Divyakriti Singh will be up next, followed by Hriday Vipul Chheda and Anush Agarwalla.

  • Sep 26, 2023 6:44 AM IST

    Asian Games 2023 LIVE Updates: The Men’s hockey match against Singapore starts. India looking dominant right from the start. Both teams are still searching for the opening goal.

  • Sep 26, 2023 6:37 AM IST

    Asian Games 2023 LIVE Updates: Asian Games 2023 LIVE Updates: After India bagged it’s forst GOLD medal at the Asian Games, Tuesday could bring in more glory as there are many events lined-up. Stay hooked to this place for all the latest from Hangzhou.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.

?>