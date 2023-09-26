Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE UPDATES – Asian Games 2023 Score: 17-Year-Old Neha Thakur Wins Sailing Silver
live

LIVE UPDATES – Asian Games 2023 Score: 17-Year-Old Neha Thakur Wins Sailing Silver

LIVE Updates India at Asian Games 2023: Stay tuned for all updates at India.com

Updated: September 26, 2023 11:31 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Asian Games 2023, Asian Games 2023 live, live score Asian Games, Hangzhou Live, Asian Games 2023 live updates, Cricket, Hockey, Shooting, Rifle, Wushu, Chess, India vs Singapore, India vs Pakistan, IND vs PAK, Asian Games 2023 live score, Asian Games 2023 live streaming, Cricket, India at Asian Games 2023, Asian Games 2023 news, India Squad Asian Games, India Asian Games Squad, India Squad For Asian Games, Team India, Hangzhou 2023, India Shooting event Asian Games, Shooting asian games India, Hockey asian games, India rowing event asian  games, India hockey event asian games, India chess event asian games, asian games 2023, asian games india schedule
Asian Games 2023 LIVE

LIVE Updates India At Asian Games 2023: The Indian contingent will look to add more to their medal tally on Day 4. Indian shooters Divyansh Singh Panwar and Ramita will compete in the 10m air rifle mixed team event on September 26 in their quest for medal. Ramita has already won two medals and would like to add one more to it. The Indian hockey team would like to extend their winning run as they take on Singapore. Indian Wushu fighter Suraj Yadav will take on Afghanistan’s Khalid Hotak in the 70 kg Men’s quarter-final.

Trending Now

Also Read:

Live Updates

  • Sep 26, 2023 11:12 AM IST

  • Sep 26, 2023 11:11 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Asian Games 2023 Score: Another silver medal for India and first on Tuesday. 17-year-old sailor Neha Thakur wins silver in the Girl’s Dinghy ILCA4 event with a net total of 27 points in 11 races.

  • Sep 26, 2023 10:59 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Asian Games 2023 Score: In the shooting arena, India’s Anant Jeet Singh Naruka has enjoyed an excellent start in the men’s skeet event, scoring 25/25 in first and second rounds. Angad Vir Singh Bajwa, meanwhile, scored 45 (22 and 23 in first and second rounds) while Gurjoat Siingh Khangura has 44 (22 and 22).

  • Sep 26, 2023 10:56 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Asian Games 2023 Score: In the virtual battlefield of STREET FIGHTER V at the Asian Games 2022, Ayan Biswas has emerged victorious with a 2-0 victory against Saudi Arabia.

  • Sep 26, 2023 10:42 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Asian Games 2023 Score: There is a Bronze on the cards for Judo star Tulika Maan. She will gun for bronze later in the day, having secured a win over Chinese Taipei’s JW Tsai in the repechage round.

  • Sep 26, 2023 10:32 AM IST

  • Sep 26, 2023 10:29 AM IST

  • Sep 26, 2023 10:28 AM IST
    LIVE UPDATES – Asian Games 2023 Score: Bhavani Devi’s bright campaign comes to an end over a loss to Chinese Shao Yaqi (7-15) in the quarterfinals.
  • Sep 26, 2023 10:08 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Asian Games 2023 Score: As we speak, there is cycling happening where the Indian men’s team finished last (7th) with 4:16:905m timing in the men’s team pursuit (4000m).

  • Sep 26, 2023 10:03 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Asian Games 2023 Score: In the pool, India’s 4x100m medley team featuring Srihari, Likith, Sajan, and Tanish have clocked India’s best-ever timing 3:40:84m and entered the final.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.

?>