LIVE UPDATES – Asian Games 2023 Score: Bhavani Devi Enters Q/F, Divyansh-Ramita Miss BRONZE

LIVE Updates India at Asian Games 2023: Stay tuned for all updates at India.com

Updated: September 26, 2023 9:59 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Asian Games 2023 LIVE

LIVE Updates India At Asian Games 2023: The Indian contingent will look to add more to their medal tally on Day 4. Indian shooters Divyansh Singh Panwar and Ramita will compete in the 10m air rifle mixed team event on September 26 in their quest for medal. Ramita has already won two medals and would like to add one more to it. The Indian hockey team would like to extend their winning run as they take on Singapore. Indian Wushu fighter Suraj Yadav will take on Afghanistan’s Khalid Hotak in the 70 kg Men’s quarter-final.

Live Updates

  • Sep 26, 2023 9:49 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Asian Games 2023 Score: In Judo Women’s 78 kg+ category, India’s Tulika Maan stays alive. She defeats Jia Wen Tsai of Chinese Taipei 10-0 by Ippon in the repechage.

  • Sep 26, 2023 9:22 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Asian Games 2023 Score: Bhavani Devi will now face stiff challenge from China’s Shao Yaqi. The world no.12 and defending silver medallist at Asian Games — in the quarterfinals.

  • Sep 26, 2023 9:14 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Asian Games 2023 Score: With scores of 99, 97, and 98, she finishes at 294 – two more than China’s Sixuan Feng – Manu Bhaker takes the top spot after the ending of precision stage in women’s 25m pistol.

  • Sep 26, 2023 9:11 AM IST

  • Sep 26, 2023 9:08 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Asian Games 2023 Score: The Men start from where the Women left off. Saurabh Ghoshal beats Samuel Shan Mu in straight games to give India a 2-0 lead in Men’s Squash Team Event Pool A match.

  • Sep 26, 2023 9:01 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Asian Games 2023 Score: There is a fierce battle between India and Korea for the Bronze medal. Ramita and Divyansh has gone right down to the wire. Three shootouts already.

  • Sep 26, 2023 8:49 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Asian Games 2023 Score: Stellar performance by Tulika Maan in the 78kg+ Judo at the Asian Games 2022. She clinches victory in the Round of 16, securing her place in the QUARTERFINALS! Avatar Singh will not be competing in the QFs due to an injury.

  • Sep 26, 2023 8:47 AM IST

  • Sep 26, 2023 8:47 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Asian Games 2023 Score: It’s Korea’s Lee/Park vs Ramita/Divyansh of India in the Bronze medal match. The event is already underway in Hangzhou.

  • Sep 26, 2023 8:46 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Asian Games 2023 Score: After Anahat Singh and Joshana Chinappa, Tanvi Khanna beats Pakistan’s Noor Ul Ain Ijaz in straight games as India blank Pakistan 3-0 in the Women’s Squash Team Event to advance to the next round.

