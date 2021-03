ASL vs RBMS Dream11 Team Predictions

Asian Latina vs Rome Bangla Morning Sun Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Rome Match 19 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today’s ASL vs RBMS at Roma Cricket Ground: Rome Bangla Morning Sun will take on Rome Bangla in what will be their seventh match of the tournament. Sun have so far won three matches and lost as many and will be hoping to further improve their chances of making the semifinals. Also Read - RCC vs KEL Dream11 Team Hints And Tips ECS T10 - Rome 2021: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs Prediction For Roma CC vs Kent Lanka Match 18 at Roma Cricket Ground 3:00 PM IST March 19 Friday

Asian Latina vs Rome Bangla Morning Sun Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Rome – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of ASL vs RBMS, ECS T10 – Rome 2021, Asian Latina Dream11 Team Player List, Rome Bangla Morning Sun Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Asian Latina vs Rome Bangla Morning Sun Girona ECS T10 – Rome, Online Cricket Prediction and Tips – ASL vs RBMS T10 match, Online Cricket Tips & Prediction Also Read - KEL vs ASL Dream11 Team Hints And Tips ECS T10 - Rome 2021: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs Prediction For Kent Lanka vs Asian Latina Match 17 at Roma Cricket Ground 1:00 PM IST March 19 Friday

ASL vs RBMS Dream11 Team Details

Start Time: The ECS T10 – Rome Match 19 between Asian Latina and Rome Bangla Morning Sun will start from 5:00 PM IST – March 19. Also Read - ROR vs KEL Dream11 Team Hints And Tips ECS T10 - Rome 2021: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs Prediction For Royal Roma vs Kent Lanka Match 16 at Roma Cricket Ground 7:30 PM IST March 18 Thursday

Match Venue: Roma Cricket Ground

ASL vs RBMS My Dream11 Team

Amandeep Singh (captain), Sharif SM- Raihan (vice-captain),Gurmukh Singh, Ahmed Anik, Dewpura Tinusha, Dharminder Singh, Charanjeet Singh, Ahmed Rajib, Hashmat Dhindsa, Amin Munsurul, Dewan Rana

ASL vs RBMS Probable Playing XIs

Asian Latina: Waqar Ahmed, Kulvir Dharam, Hashmat Dhindsa, Dharminder Singh, Sukhbir Singh, Charanjeet Singh, Gurdip Singh, Amandeep Singh, Gurmeet Singh, Gurmukh Singh, Ranbir Singh

Rome Bangla Morning Sun: Hossain Adnan, Rajib Ahmed, Munsurul Amin, Anik Ahmed, Shoel Chowdhury, Rana Dewan, Mohammedmihir Hossain, Abdul Kadir, Jitendra Prakash, Tinusha Shehanka, Sharif SM Raihan

ASL vs RBMS Full Squads

Asian Latina: Amandeep Singh, Sukhbir Singh, Charanjeet Singh, Hashmat Dhindsa, Gurmukh Singh, Dharminder Singh , Sarbjit Kumar , Lakhwinder Pal, Gurmeet Singh, Dharam Kulvir, Gurdip Singh, Amritpal Singh, Rishpal Singh, Gagandeep Singh, Jaswant Singh, , Jatinder Sharma, Atif Ali, Ranjodh Singh , Haroon Bashir, Waqar Ahmed

Rome Bangla Morning Sun: Amin Munsurul, Hossain Mohammed Mihir, Iban Ahmed, Rahaman Saidur, Ronald Samarakoon, Ali Abbas, Hasan Tariqul, Nahid Mahmud, Rifat Islam, Aktaruzzaman Bhuiyan, Bappy Chowdhury, Emon Rahman, Kadir Abdul, Jitendra Prakash, Sharif SM Raihan, Ahmed Anik, Ahmed Rajib, Chowdhury Shoel Ahmed, Dewpura Tinusha, Bhomic Chandra Bikash, Guneththi Ravidu, Hossain Adnan, Dewan Rana

Check Dream11 Prediction/ ASL Dream11 Team/ RBMS Dream11 Team/ Asian Latina Dream11 Team Prediction/ Rome Bangla Morning Sun Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips ECS T10 – Barcelona/ Online Cricket Tips and more.