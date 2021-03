ASL vs RBMS Dream11 Team Predictions

Asian Latina vs Rome Bangla Morning Sun Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Rome Match 9 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today's ASL vs RBMS at Roma Cricket Ground: Table-toppers Asian Latina will aim for their fourth straight win of the tournament when they take on Rome Bangla Morning Sun in the ninth match. Rome Bangla have won two and lost as many so far to be placed third in the five-team points table.

Asian Latina vs Rome Bangla Morning Sun Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Rome – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of ASL vs RBMS, ECS T10 – Rome 2021, Asian Latina Dream11 Team Player List, Rome Bangla Morning Sun Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Asian Latina vs Rome Bangla Morning Sun Girona ECS T10 – Rome, Online Cricket Prediction and Tips – ASL vs RBMS T10 match, Online Cricket Tips & Prediction

ASL vs RBMS Dream11 Team Details

Start Time: The ECS T10 – Rome Match 9 between Asian Latina and Rome Bangla Morning Sun will start from 1:00 PM IST – March 17, 2021.

Match Venue: Roma Cricket Ground

ASL vs RBMS My Dream11 Team

Anik Ahmed (captain), Charanjeet Singh (vice-captain), Chandra Bhomic, Kulvir Dharam, Amandeep Singh, Sukhbir Singh, Hossain Adnan, Sharif SM Raihan, Hashmat Dhindsa, Jitendra Prakash, Munsurul Amin

ASL vs RBMS Probable Playing XIs

Asian Latina: Amandeep Singh, Sukhbir Singh, Charanjeet Singh, Dharam Kulvir, Waqar Ahmed, Hashmat Dhindsa, Dharminder Singh, Gurdip Singh, Gurmukh Singh, Gurmeet Singh, Ranbir Singh

Rome Bangla Morning Sun: Sharif SM Raihan, Anik Ahmed, Rajib Ahmed, Shoel Chowdhury, Tinusha Shehanka, Ravidu Umayanga, Chandra Bhomic, Hossain Adnan, Munsurul Amin, Mohammedmihir Hossain, Jitendra Prakash

RCC vs RBMS Full Squads

Asian Latina: Sarbjit Kumar, Sukhbir Singh, Atif Ali, Gurmeet Singh, Haroon Bashir, Jatinder Sharma, Lakhwinder Pal, Waqar Ahmed, Charanjeet Singh, Gurdip Singh, Hashmat Dhindsa, Gurmukh Singh, Rishpal Singh, Amandeep Singh, Amritpal Singh, Dharam Kulvir, Dharminder Singh, Gagandeep Singh, Jaswant Singh, Ranjodh Singh

Rome Bangla Morning Sun: Jitendra Prakash, Emon Rahman, Ronald Samarakoon, Ali Abbas, Hasan Tariqul, Abdul Kadir, Chandra Bhomic, Rahman Saidur, Iban Ahmed, Aktaruzzaman Bhuiyan, Rifat Islam, Nahid Mahmud, Anik Ahmed, Tinusha Shehanka, Rajib Ahmed, Shoel Chowdhury, Hossain Adnan, Munsurul Amin, Ravidu Umayanga, Mohammedmihir Hossain, Rana Dewan

