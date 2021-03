ASL vs ROR Dream11 Team Predictions

Asian Latina vs Royal Roma Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Rome Match 7 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today's ASL vs ROR at Roma Cricket Ground: Asian Latina have won both their matches – beating Roma CC and Royal Roma yesterday. They will take on Royal Roma for the second time in what will be the seventh match of the ongoing ECS T10 tournament.

Asian Latina vs Royal Roma Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Rome – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of ASL vs RBMS, ECS T10 – Rome 2021, Asian Latina Dream11 Team Player List, Royal Roma Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Asian Latina vs Royal Roma Girona ECS T10 – Rome, Online Cricket Tips & Prediction

ASL vs ROR Dream11 Team Details

Start Time: The ECS T10 – Rome Match 7 between Asian Latina and Royal Roma will start from 5:00 PM IST – March 16, 2021.

Match Venue: Roma Cricket Ground

ASL vs ROR My Dream11 Team

Charanjeet Singh (captain), Amandeep Singh (vice-captain), Gurmukh Singh, Vajrala Reddy, Dharam Kulvir, Arif Muhammad, Sukhbir Singh, Muneeb Niazi, Hashmat Dhindsa, Gurmeet Singh, Anil Kumar

ASL vs ROR Probable Playing XIs

Asian Latina: Amandeep Singh, Sukhbir Singh, Charanjeet Singh, Dharam Kulvir, Waqar Ahmed, Hashmat Dhindsa, Dharminder Singh, Gurdip Singh, Gurmukh Singh, Gurmeet Singh, Ranbir Singh

Royal Roma: Muneeb Niazi, Arif Muhammad, Dharamvir Kumar, Reddy Vajrala, Anil Kumar, Bejawada Phanindra, Rajwinder Singh, Sohail Mahamood, Shahid Gulzar, Umar Shahzad, Milap Singh

RCC vs RBMS Full Squads

Asian Latina: Sarbjit Kumar, Sukhbir Singh, Atif Ali, Gurmeet Singh, Haroon Bashir, Jatinder Sharma, Lakhwinder Pal, Waqar Ahmed, Charanjeet Singh, Gurdip Singh, Hashmat Dhindsa, Gurmukh Singh, Rishpal Singh, Amandeep Singh, Amritpal Singh, Dharam Kulvir, Dharminder Singh, Gagandeep Singh, Jaswant Singh, Ranjodh Singh

Royal Roma: Usama Butt, Akhil Govada, Arif Muhammad, Hardeep Singh, Kulwinder Ram, Mohammad Munir, Harkirat Singh, Hassan Mubashar, Muhammad Bilal, Sohail Mahamood, Usman Mubashar, Anul Kumar, Milap Singh, Shoaib Awan, Surajpal Singh, Umar Shahad, Muneeb Niazi, Rajwinder Singh, Reddy Vajrala, Shahid Gulzar, Bhupinder Dev, Dharamvir Kumar, Fakhrul Islam

