ASL vs ROR Dream11 Team Predictions FanCode ECS T10 Rome

Asian Latina vs Royal Roma Dream11 Team Prediction FanCode ECS T10 Rome – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's ASL vs ROR at Roma Cricket Ground: In match no. 21 of FanCode ECS T10 Rome tournament, Asian Latina will take on Royal Roma at the Roma Cricket Ground on Saturday. The FanCode ECS T10 Rome ASL vs ROR match will start at 1 PM IST – March 20. Asian Latina have been fine form in the ECS T10 tournament, losing just once and winning their last two games, With 14 points under their belt, Asian Latina have the same points as Roma Cricket Club. However, Asian Latina are atop the ECS points table because of a better net run-rate. In their last ECS T10 match, they beat Kent Lanka CC by 13 runs. Royal Roma, on the other hand, have won just twice in the T10 tournament this season and have four points in their kitty. They are second from bottom in the ECS points table and have a net run rate of -2.023.

TOSS: The FanCode ECS T10 Rome toss between Asian Latina and Royal Roma will take place at 12:30 PM IST – March 20.

Time: 1 PM IST.

Venue: Roma Cricket Ground.

ASL vs ROR My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Bejawada Phanindra

Batsmen – A Singh, S Mahamood, R Vajrala

All-Rounders – R Singh, C Singh, A Muhammad, S Gulzar

Bowlers – Umar Shahzad, Hashmat Dhindsa, Jatinder Sharma

ASL vs ROR Probable Playing XIs

Asian Latina: Amandeep Singh (C), Sukhbir Singh, Charanjeet Singh, Dharam Kulvir, Waqar Ahmed, Hashmat Dhindsa, Dharminder Singh, Gurdip Singh, Gurmukh Singh (wk), Gurmeet Singh, Ranbir Singh.

Royal Roma: Reddy Vajrala, Sohail Mahamood, Hassan Mubashar, Rajwinder Singh, Anil Kumar, Umar Shahzad, Arif Muhammad, Kulwinder Ram, Muneeb Niazi, Bejawada Phanindra, Usman Mubashar.

ASL vs ROR Squads

Royal Roma: Reddy Vajrala, Sohail Mahamood, Hassan Mubashar, Rajwinder Singh, Anil Kumar, Umar Shahzad, Arif Muhammad, Kulwinder Ram, Muneeb Niazi, Bejawada Phanindra, Usman Mubashar, Bhupinder Dev, Fakhrul Islam, Harkirat Singh, Muhammad Bilal, Milap Singh, Shoaib Awan, Surajpal Singh, Usama Butt, Akhil Govada, Hardeep Singh, Mohammad Munir, Shahid Gulzar, Dharamvir Kumar.

Asian Latina: Amandeep Singh (C), Sukhbir Singh, Charanjeet Singh, Dharam Kulvir, Waqar Ahmed, Hashmat Dhindsa, Dharminder Singh, Gurdip Singh, Gurmukh Singh(wk), Gurmeet Singh, Ranbir Singh, Amritpal Singh, Gagandeep Singh, Jaswant Singh, Atif Ali, Haroon Bashir, Jatinder Sharma, Rishpal Singh, Sarbjit Kumar, Lakhwinder Pal, Ranjodh Singh.

