ASM vs HYD Dream11 Prediction Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy

Assam vs Hyderabad Dream11 Team Prediction Syed Mushtaq Ali – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's ASM vs HYD at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, Cuttack: In match no. 9 of Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy 2021, Assam will take on Hyderabad at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, on Sunday. The Syed Mushtaq Ali ASM vs HYD match will start at 7 PM IST – January 10. Indian domestic cricket season resumes after a long gap of 10 months. It will be a great opportunity for young players to grab the limelight as IPL 2021 and T20 World Cup is just around the corner,

Assam and Hyderabad will face each other in the Elite B Group match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Both the teams have star-studded players in their line-ups. Rishav Das will be captaining the side for Assam they also have Riyan Parag will be a player who has rich experience of playing in IPL. While Tanmay Agarwal will lead the Hyderabad side

TOSS: The Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy toss between Assam and Hyderabad will take place at 06:30 PM IST.

Time: 07:00 PM IST

Venue: Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

ASM vs HYD My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Abhishek Thakuri

Batters – Pallavkumar Das, Rishav Das, Tanmay Agarwal (VC), Himalay Agarwal

All-Rounders – Riyan Parag (C), Chama V Milind, T Ravi Teja

Bowlers – Pritam Das, Mukhtar Hussain, Ajay Dev Goud

ASM vs HYD Probable Playing XIs

Assam: Pallavkumar Das, Rishav Das (c), Riyan Parag, Abhishek Thakuri (wk), Rajjakuddin Ahmed, Arup Das, Amlanjyoti Das, Pritam Das, Mrinmoy Dutta, Mukhtar Hussain, Amit Sinha.

Hyderabad: Tanmay Agarwal (c), Himalay Agarwal, Kolla Sumanth (wk), Bavanaka Sandeep, Tilak Varma, Rahul Buddhi, T Ravi Teja, Ajay Dev Goud, Yudveer Singh, Chama V Milind, Mickil Jaiswal.

ASM vs HYD Squads

Assam: Rishav Das, Abhishek Thakuri, Riyan Parag, Rajjakuddin Ahmed, Arup Das, Amlanjyoti Das, Pritam Das, Pallavkumar Das, Mrinmoy Dutta, Saahil Jain, Mukhtar Hussain, Rahul Singh, Amit Sinha.

Hyderabad: Tanmay Agarwal, Tilak Varma, Abhirath Reddy, Himalay Agarwal, Bavanaka Sandeep, Buddhi Rahul, Sai Pragnay Reddy, Kolla Sumanth, CV Milind, T Ravi Teja, Ajay Dev Goud, Yudveer Singh, Tanay Tyagarajan, Mickil Jaiswal, Hitesh Yadav, Rakesh Yadav, Prateek Reddy Rakshann Reddi, Karthikeya Kak, MSR Charan.

