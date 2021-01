ASM vs TN Dream11 Team Prediction

Assam vs Tamil Nadu Dream11 Team Prediction Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's ASM vs TN at Eden Gardens, Kolkata: Both Assam and Tamil Nadu have begun their 2021 campaign with a win each. TN crushed Jharkhand by 66 runs while Assam eked out a two-run win over Hyderabad. Assam vs Tamil Nadu Dream11 Team Prediction Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of ASM vs TN, Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy, Tamil Nadu Dream11 Team Player List, Assam Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Assam vs Tamil Nadu T20 match, Online Cricket Tips ASM vs TN T20 match, Online Cricket Tips Assam vs Tamil Nadu Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy, Fantasy Playing Tips – Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy.

TOSS: The Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy toss between Assam and Tamil Nadu will take place at 6.30 PM IST – January 12.

Time: 7 PM IST

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

ASM vs TN My Dream11 Team

Dinesh Karthik (captain), Riyan Parag (vice-captain), N Jagadeesan, Rishav Das, Saahil Jain, C Hari Nishant, Vijay Shankar, Rajjakuddin Ahmed, Sandeep Warrier, R Sai Kishore, R Sony Yadav

ASM vs TN Probable Playing XIs

Assam: Rishav Das, Abhishek Thakuri, Rajjakuddin Ahmed, Arup Das, Amlanjyothi Das, Denish Das, Pritam Das, Pallavkumar Das, Rahul Singh, Riyan Parag, Saahil Jain

Tamil Nadu: Dinesh Karthik, Vijay Shankar, N Jagadeesan, C Hari Nishanth, Sandeep Warrier, KB Arun Karthik, M Mohammed, R Sai Kishore, Shahrukh Khan, R Sonu Yadav, Murugan Ashwin

ASM vs TN Full Squads

Tamil Nadu: Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Vijay Shankar, Dinesh Karthik (wk/captain), Shahrukh Khan, Arun Karthik, M Mohammed, Sonu Yadav, Sandeep Warrier, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Murugan Ashwin, Aswin Crist, Baba Indrajith, Laxmesha Suryaprakash, Jagatheesan Kousik, Jaganath Sinivas, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Manimaran Siddharth, G Periyaswamy, Baba Aparajith

Assam: Rishav Das (captain), Pallavkumar Das, Abhishek Thakuri (wk), Denish Das, Riyan Parag, Saahil Jain, Rajjakuddin Ahmed, Rahul Singh, Arup Das, Amlanjyoti Paresh Das, Pritam Das, Mrinmoy Dutta, Mukhtar Hussain, Amit Sinha

