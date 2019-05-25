The Laver Cup would become a part of the ATP tour, the governing body of men’s tennis said on Friday. The annual men’s team event, in which teams representing Europe and the rest of the world play each other, has attracted sell-out crowds in its first two editions held in Prague and Chicago.

Swiss great Roger Federer, who has backed the tournament since its inception, expressed delight over the development. “As I come closer to the end of my playing career, it’s wonderful to know that the Laver Cup will be part of the tour to which I’ve dedicated more than 20 years of my life. This partnership is a wonderful example of how the tennis family can unite to promote and grow the sport we all love,” Federer was quoted as saying in ATP’s press release.



Into its third edition, this year’s Laver Cup will be played in Geneva between September 20 and September 22. There will be no ranking points available, but its status as an ATP event means it will be getting the same logistical support and back-up as other events on the tour.

“The Laver Cup has struck a chord with fans worldwide in a very short time,” said ATP Executive Chairman and President Chris Kermode. “This event has great potential to reach new fans around the world, and all of us at the ATP are excited to include the Laver Cup as an official part of the ATP Tour calendar and have it featured alongside other tournaments on all our platforms.”

(With IANS Inputs)